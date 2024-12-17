Noa-Lynn van Leuven made history on Tuesday by becoming the first-ever transgender player to compete at the PDC World Darts Championships - so who is she?

The 28-year-old’s performance at Alexandra Palace marked a significant milestone for the sport, as she showcased her skills on the world stage, despite a first-round loss to fellow Dutch player Kevin Doets.

Van Leuven earned her spot in the competition through her impressive results in the PDC Women’s Series. Although she lost 3-1 in sets, her performance drew praise and a warm reception from the crowd. Fans cheered as she walked onto the stage, signed autographs, and even celebrated as she won her first leg of the match. Van Leuven took the first set in style, but Doets fought back to win the next three, securing victory after a tense final set.

Speaking to Sky Sports before walking out, Van Leuven said: “I’m really excited, just a bit nervous. It’s an amazing venue. I love this crowd, I love this venue, I love this stage, I just want to go out there and play.”

Born on September 27, 1996, van Leuven hails from Heemskerk, Netherlands. Van Leuven began her transition in 2022 and has since achieved significant milestones in her darts career, including victories in the Denmark Open and the PDC Women's Series. In addition to her sports career, van Leuven works as a chef de partie and supports the trans community as a mediator.

Noa-Lynn van Leuven made history on Tuesday by becoming the first-ever transgender player to compete at the PDC World Darts Championships | Getty Images

Van Leuven has faced challenges and criticism in her journey. Addressing the scrutiny surrounding her inclusion, she previously told Sky Sports: “Being one of the players that is actually in the spotlight and not in a really good way, I think it’s been okay. I’m pretty strong. It’s rough going out on that stage but I do like it. I don’t know what to expect from the crowd.”

She added: “Every time something negative happens, I always come out really good. I win a tournament or I just show great games after moments like that. I get so much support and so many people sending me text messages like, ‘You’re doing so well, keep going, just be you’.”

Two of darts’ biggest stars, Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerwen, defended Van Leuven ahead of the tournament. Reigning champion Humphries said: “I don’t get too involved in the politics, to be honest. It’s not up to me to say whether it is right or wrong. Whatever opinion I have, it wouldn’t matter. I just look at her as a dart player. She is in the competition. She has not broken any rules. She is doing what she is allowed to do. It would be nice if people let her get on with it and play. I wish her all the best.”

Humphries added: “Of course I have sympathy for her because she is a human and no one likes being abused online. Unfortunately, I think that the world can be a negative place, and people just want to abuse people and bring them down,” he said.

Michael van Gerwen, another supporter, urged Van Leuven to focus on her love for the sport. “She is doing what she loves to do most, which is playing darts. Leave everyone in peace, that is my key thing. Keep playing, keep doing what you enjoy doing the most. For me, it’s the same. I love playing darts on big stages, and I think that we are quite privileged in this environment, so I would tell her to make the most of it,” said van Gerwen.

Van Leuven’s participation complies with the Professional Darts Corporation’s (PDC) eligibility rules, which require female players to maintain testosterone levels below a pre-determined threshold for at least 12 months. PDC chief executive Matt Porter confirmed earlier this year that Van Leuven “more than complies” with the rules.