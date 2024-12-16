After Luke Littler became an overnight sensation at the PDC World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace in London last year, he will be returning again this year.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ranked fourth in the world, Luke Littler is hoping to go one step better at the PDC World Darts Championship 2024/25. Last year, teenage prodigy Luke Littler was beaten by Luke Humphries in the final to lift the title.

Defending champion Luke Humphries is hoping to defend his title this year and the 29-year old said that will mean more to him this year. He revealed that "I think it would be more special. When you win it the first time, it's great but when you prove yourself and do it back to back, I think that would be an emotional one. I want to know how it feels.”

How old is Luke Littler?

Luke Littler is 17-years old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is Luke Littler single and what's his net worth? Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

What’s Luke LIttler’s net worth?

Luke LIttler who has reportedly moved to a property on ‘Millionaire’s Row’ in Cheshire, is said to have earned over £1 million in prize money, and is now ranked four in the world after winning 10 titles in his first year on tour.

When is Luke Littler playing at the PDC World Darts Championship 2024/5?

Although the PDC World Darts Championship 2024/5 has already started, fans of Luke Littler will have to wait a bit longer to see the 17-year old star. He will be playing from 7pm on Saturday December 21. He will play the winner of the Section Two first round match between Ryan Meikle and Farron Sherrock.

Is Luke Littler single?

Luke Littler was previously dating Eloise Milburn, but the couple split in July of this year. However, it would seem that Luke Littler may already be back on the dating scene. The Sun reported that Luke Littler “has seemingly already moved on after a female voice was heard in the background of a live stream he was taking part in.

“The darts sensation was gaming with friend and popular streamer 'Angry Ginge' when he was left red faced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A female voice was heard from off camera, saying: "I'm gonna try and get some sleep because I am so tired."

Is the PDC World Championship on TV?

Yes, you can watch the darts in all their festive glory this December exclusively on Sky Sports. Coverage will run on the broadcaster’s standalone channel Sky Sports Darts, as well as a livestream on Sky Go until Friday, January 3.