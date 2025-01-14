Nuno Espirito Santo is looking to put Nottingham Forest top | Getty Images

Nottingham Forest could close the gap to the league leaders to just three points as Liverpool visit the City Ground tonight.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hosts have enjoyed a stunning start to the season, currently in 3rd and on course to secure Champions League, an achievement that no one saw coming, following consecutive relegation battles.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has insisted that Forest should be viewed as title contenders, he said: “"I've always said you can judge the table best halfway through the season," said Liverpool boss Slot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That moment is there now, so if Forest is then up there with us, with Arsenal, Chelsea and [Manchester] City and all the others, then they definitely are a team that is in competition with us and with the other teams.

"They deserve to be treated like this if you look at the way they play and if you look at their results."

Liverpool will be looking to continue their fine form as they look to secure the Premier League title.

Here’s everything you need to know about this fixture:

When is the game?

The match is taking place tonight (Tuesday 14th January) and will kick off at 8PM GMT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How can I watch?

UK viewers can catch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 6:30 PM GMT. Subscribers can also stream the game via Discovery+.

Team news:

Forest midfielder Ibrahim Sangare remains sidelined with a thigh injury, their only current injury concern as Danilo returned from injury off the bench against Luton in the FA Cup last week.

Darwin Nunez is suspended for Liverpool, Joe Gomez remains out but there are no fresh injury concerns for the reds.

Predicted line-ups

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Anderson, Dominguez; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo.

Earlier in the week, Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo said “money doesn’t play football” after Slot suggested they had spent their way to success this season.

Nuno has guided his side to six-successive victories in the league and they would move to within three points of Liverpool with victory on Tuesday night.

Slot was complimentary about Nuno and Forest ahead of the game, but negated it by saying: “If you look at the money they spent, it’s not a complete surprise.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Nuno said it was about the players rather than the money spent.

“I don’t know the spending, I don’t know the value. That doesn’t happen,” he said.

“I look at the player as a human being and how I can make them better. How can I make you better?

“Money doesn’t play football, people do. It’s not my issue, we are not concerned about the price tag of things.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nuno also said the suggestion his side were involved in a Premier League title race was based on “if, if, if, if”.

“We have to play the games. We are here to compete against all the teams, I think we are doing well and nothing changes in our approach,” he said.

“It’s the same, more important than anything is we know what we can do, we know each other, our strengths, our weaknesses, let’s play the game.

“If we start thinking about ifs…it’s if, if, if, if, that’s why we always try to approach how we are going to prepare ourselves, how we are going to play the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the end of the game, there will be no ifs….I’m so sorry, I apologise.

“When we do things good, we should be pleased but too many compliments can distract us, so we don’t want to pay too much attention,” he said.

“It was the beginning of the season, maybe it was a surprise, but it was a long time ago, many things have changed.

“No one in this room could ever predict what is happening. It is the ambition and desire to do things well and the hard work of the players and commitment.”