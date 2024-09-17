Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois will come to blows on September 21. | Getty Images

Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois is just a few short days away - before the show kicks off, we’ve taken a look at each fight on the card and given our official predictions.

Aside from the main event, we’ll be looking at fights such as Joshua Buatsi vs Willy Hutchinson, Tyler Denny vs Hamzah Sheeraz and Anthony Cacace vs Josh Warrington - who are your picks?

Mark Chamberlain vs Josh Padley

Turki Alalshikh’s favourite figher, Mark Chamberlain, will take on Doncaster’s own Josh Padley in a preliminary bout. Both enter the contest with unblemished records, but Chamberlain boasts the stronger resume.

It’s hard to back against Chamberlain here. He has been brutally efficient in his last few fights - however, Padley is no pushover. Under the guidance of Stefy Bull, who coaches his fighters to be elusive and fast on their feet, we think he’ll make it a competitive 12 rounds against the Portsmouth native.

Prediction: Mark Chamberlain by UD

Josh Kelly vs Ishmael Davis

Ishmael Davis is a late replacement for Liam Smith in this fight, who pulled out due to injury. As such, Kelly is certainly the favourite going into this one.

A flashy fighter, Kelly has begun to back up the style with substance in his last few fights. Davis’ performances as of late have been impressive, but Kelly’s greater experience (owing to his days in the amateurs) should see him through. Davis is durable, so we aren’t expecting a big knockout here.

Prediction: Josh Kelly by UD

Joshua Buatsi vs Willy Hutchinson

One of the tougher fights to call on the card, both fighters have a wealth of experience in the amateurs and the pro ranks. Buatsi has the stronger resume, but Hutchinson’s awkward style would make him a daunting proposition for anyone.

Buatsi, however, has faced plenty of awkward fighters before. He is a ruthless finisher - and Hutchinson is prone to lapses in concentration. Buatsi to nick this one with a late stoppage.

Prediction: Joshua Buatsi by 11th round TKO

Tyler Denny vs Hamzah Sheeraz

Tyler Denny may be the title holder in this one, but Hamzah Sheeraz certainly enters as the favourite. He looked excellent last time out, overcoming an early scare to stop Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams.

Denny’s win over Felix Cash looks impressive on paper, but it largely came about due to Cash’s lengthy layoff. Sheeraz will show no such ring rust - we’re expecting him to win in style here.

Prediction: Hamzah Sheeraz by 5th round TKO

Anthony Cacace vs Josh Warrington

Anthony Cacace is all wrong for Josh Warrington - not only does he possess underrated power (don’t let his modest KO record fool you), he also has excellent timing.

A pressure fighter by nature, these are two attributes that Warrington tends to struggle with. If he starts walking onto Cacace’s shots, he will not go the distance - we’ll give him more credit than that, but this is still Cacace’s fight to lose. Nevertheless, expect fireworks out of this one.

Prediction: Anthony Cacace by UD

Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois

The main event of the evening should be a barn burner. There is reason to believe that both fighters will win, but let’s take a look at what hangs in Joshua’s favour first.

The 2012 Olympic gold medallist has a four inch reach advantage over Dubois - and as we saw in his last fight, Dubois is very prone to straight shots. While he absorbed everything Filip Hrgovic threw at him, Joshua’s superior power and conditioning will not allow the 27 year old to repeat this. Attempting to eat AJ’s right hands until he gets tired will not work here.

With that being said, Joshua is far from invincible. One poorly timed power shot could lead to him getting caught - and in heavyweight boxing, one punch can decide the outcome of a fight. Possessing an excellent jab and plenty of force behind his punches, a Dubois victory isn’t impossible.

Despite this, Joshua has to be the favourite, given his pedigree and experience against elite fighters. He’ll land the lion’s share of the punches in this one and should break Dubois down before the end of the 12th round.

Prediction: Anthony Joshua by 7th round KO