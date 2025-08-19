Tributes have been paid to college basketball player Deng Mayar, 22, following his tragic death in a drowning incident.

College basketball star Deng Mayar has tragically died in a drowning incident, he was only 22. The star who played for the University of Nebraska, had been swimming with a friend in Blackridge Reservoir in Herriman, 20 miles southwest of Salt Lake City in Utah, when he got into trouble.

Fox News reported that “Mayar and 21-year-old Sa Mafutaga were struggling in the water. Mafutaga was able to reach the shore with the help of some bystanders and tried to get to Mayar but couldn’t reach him. Emergency personnel were called to the scene.”

After emergency officials were unable to find Mayar, a submersible robot was used to locate his body. It is thought that Sa Mafutaga is expected to recover after being taken to hospital.

Deng Mayar played for the Omaha Mavericks men's basketball team, also called the Nebraska–Omaha Mavericks, which represents the University of Nebraska Omaha in Omaha. Chris Crutchfield said in a statement that "Our entire program is devastated to learn of Deng's passing.”

Chris Crutchfield said “After competing against him for two years, we were elated to add him to our team and he made tremendous progress this summer. Deng was a joy to be around and made our culture better.

"We will miss him greatly. Jodi and I, along with our entire program, send our hearts and prayers to Deng's family, friends and teammates."

"As competitive as he was on the court, he had a gentle nature and kind soul off the court. Deng will be greatly missed by all of those that knew and loved him."

The official Instagram page for Omaha Men’s Basketball paid tribute to Deng and wrote: “The University of Nebraska at Omaha, Omaha Athletics and our program mourn the tragic passing of Deng Mayar. He was 22 years old.

In response to the statement, one fan wrote: “A great person who left a positive impact on everyone who knew him, you will be missed. Rest in peace. I love you dude❤️❤️,” whilst another said: “Sending my condolences and support to their loved ones from an alumni of UNO women’s soccer. This is a tragedy😔❤️.”

South Sudan Elite also took to Instagram to pay tribute to Deng and wrote: “We are deeply saddened to share the passing of Deng Mayar.

“There are no words that can truly capture the weight of this loss. Deng’s passing has left our community in silence because he was not just a good person he was a son, a brother, a leader, teammate, and a friend. He had a spirit that could light up even the quietest room with joy and laughter.

“Deng was a role model in every sense. He graduated with his Bachelor’s degree and set to start Master’s program in the fall showing us all the power of perseverance, faith, and commitment to education. On and off the court, he inspired those around him and poured into others with a generous heart.

“More than his achievements, what stood out most was how Deng lived with love, encouragement, and the kind of presence that made everyone feel valued. He always showed up for people, and now it is our turn to show up for him.

“We are asking our community to come together to honor Deng with the burial he deserves. GoFundMe link is in our bio, and we encourage everyone to donate and share. No amount is too small. What matters most is standing in unity.

“If you have pictures, memories, or would like to donate directly, please reach out to his sister. ( @angelinamayar ) Together, we can make sure Deng is celebrated and remembered in the way he truly deserves. Please keep Deng’s family in your prayers during this heartbreaking time.

“Rest peacefully, Deng. Your light, your legacy, and your love for the community will never be forgotten. 🕊️❤️”