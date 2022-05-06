The American heavyweight defends his mixed martial arts title against the hugely popular Frenchman at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris.

Bellator MMA’s 280th event will be main-evented by a heavyweight title fight between defending champion Ryan Bader and challenger Cheick Kongo.

The fight will be Bader’s second title defence since winning the belt and is a rematch from the pairs 2019 bout at Bellator 226 which ended in a no contest due to an accidental poke to Kongo’s left eye in the opening round.

There is also a full undercard for the event featuring Cuban Light Heavyweight Yoel Romero and American middleweight Lorenz Larkin among in action.

Here is everything you need to know about the contest including how to watch it on UK TV and what time it all starts:

How to watch Bellator 280 Bader vs Kongo 2 on UK TV

Mixed martial arts fans can watch the event live on BBC Three.

The channel can be found on Freeview number 23 or 109, channel 107 on Freesat, Sky channels 173 (London), 117 (England, Northern Ireland and Wales) and 141 (Scotland) and Sky Glass channels 118 (England, Northern Ireland and Scotland) 119 (Wales).

Bellator 280 Bader vs Kongo 2 Live Stream

The full event can be streamed live via the BBC Iplayer, but a TV licence is required to watch.

The Iplayer can be accessed online or downloaded via most app stores.

What time does Bellator 280 Bader vs Kongo 2 start?

The event takes place on Friday, May 6 2022.

Coverage of the main card event starts at 9pm with the five bouts taking place.

The event is taking place at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France - the hometown of the challenger in the main event.

Who is fighting on the Bellator 280 undercard?

The highlight of the undercard is Cuban Light Heavyweight Yoel Romero who will be in action.

Romero was originally due to face Melvin Manhoef but the Dutchman was forced to withdraw and has been replaced by Alex Polizzi.

Here is the full fight card for the main broadcast:

Heavyweight - Ryan Bader v Cheick Kongo

Light Heavyweight - Yoel Romero v Alex Polizzi

Lightweight - Davy Gallon v Benjamin Brander

Middleweight - Lorenz Larkin v Kyle Stewart

Middleweight - Mike Shipman v Gregory Babene

There is also a preliminary card taking place prior to the main card.

The full preliminary card is:

Pedro Carvalho vs. Piotr Niedzielski

Lewis Long vs. Thibault Gouti

Fabacary Diatta vs. Jordan Barton

Soren Bak vs. Charlie Leary

Yves Landu vs. Gavin Hughes

Lucie Bertaud vs. Katarzyna Sadura

Youcef Ouabbas vs. Matthieu Duclos

Victor Verchere vs. Bourama Camara

What happened at Bellator 226 Bader v Kongo?

Bellator 280’s main event will be a rematch from their 226th event in 2019 when Bader defended the title against Kongo in the USA.

Ryan Bader defended the heavyweight title against Kongo at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.