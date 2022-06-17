The two American featherweights are set for an octagon clash in Austin, Texas.

The latest action packed offering from the Ultimate Fighting Championship will be live on UK TV screens once again this weekend.

American featherweights Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett will headline the event when they meet inside the octagon at the Moody Centre in Austin, Texas.

Other fights scheduled for the event include a middleweight bout between Phil Hawes and Deron Winn, as well as a lightweight contest between Joe Lauzon and former UFC Lightweight Championship challenger Donald Cerrone.

Here is everything UFC fans in the UK need to know about when the event is taking place, how to watch it and the latest betting odds:

When is UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Emmett?

The event is set to take place in Texas on Saturday, June 18 2022.

However, it will actually be the early hours of Sunday morning for fans watching in the UK due to the substantial time difference.

The Moody Centre, a 15,000+ capacity venue in Austin, will host the contest.

What channel is Kattar vs Emmett on?

BT Sport have the exclusive rights to broadcast UFC events in the UK and build-up for Kattar vs Emmett will begin from 9pm BST on BT Sport 1.

The coverage starts with a ‘Live Fight Night Preview’ followed by ‘UFC Connected’ - a show that “brings fans a unique look inside the UFC with exclusive access to fighters, teams and events from around the globe”.

Coverage of the Prelim fights starts from 10pm with the main card set to begin at 12am on Sunday.

Kattar vs Emmet live stream

BT Sport customers can stream the event via the BT Sport player.

The BT Sport player app can be downloaded from most mainstream app stores for mobile devices.

Kattar vs Emmett undercard and prelims

The preliminary fights before the main event are:

Adrian Yanez vs Tony Kelley - Bantamweight

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs Natalia Silva - Women’s flyweight

Court McGee vs Jeremiah Wells - Welterweight

Ricardo Ramos vs Danny Chavez - Featherweight

Maria Oliveira vs Gloria de Paula - Women’s strawweight

Eddie Wineland vs Cody Stamann - Bantamweight

Phil Hawes vs Deron Winn - Middleweight

Roman Dolidze vs Kyle Daukaus - Middleweight

The full card for the main event is:

Calvin Kattar vs Josh Emmett - Featherweight

Donald Cerrone vs Joe Lauzon - Lightweight

Kevin Holland vs Tim Means - Welterweight

Joaquin Buckley vs Albert Duraev - Middleweight

Damir Ismagulov vs Guram Kutateladze - Lightweight

Julian Marquez vs Gregory Rodrigues - Middleweight

Kattar vs Emmett betting odds

Calvin Kattar is the heavy favourite to leave the octagon as the victor of the headline bout.

The Boston Finisher, with a record of 23-5, is 2/5 on to have his hand raised while Josh Emmett, with a record of 19-2, is the underdog at 15/8 to win.