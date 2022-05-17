World Wrestling Entertainment will run a stadium show in the United Kingdom later this year for the first time since Summerslam 1992.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), who a generation of older fans may better remember under the former name of WWF, have announced that they will perform at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Although the company has run several shows in the UK over the past 30 years, including weekly flagship shows Raw and Smackdown, this will be their first stadium event since the 1992 edition of their Summerslam PPV which was held at Wembley.

Here is everything we know so far about the event including the date, who could take part and when tickets will go on sale.

When is the WWE returning to the UK?

WWE will run their first major stadium event in the United Kingdom for more than 30 years and it will take place at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

A statement released by the company and quoting Senior Vice President of Live Events, John Porco, said: “Principality Stadium is the perfect place for a major event, hosting our amazing fans from Wales, throughout all of Europe, and around the world,”

“The weekend will be filled with a variety of WWE experiences that we believe will leave a lasting memory, on par with SummerSlam at Wembley Stadium in 1992.

The statement also quoted Welsh Government Minister for Economy Vaughan Gething who added: “Wales will provide an iconic location for WWE’s return to the UK after 30 years and showcase our country to a global audience of millions, including extended reach in the USA.

“This is set to be the perfect addition to a huge year of sport, entertainment and culture in Wales that will attract people from across the globe to experience what our country has to offer.”

Finally, Principality Stadium Manager Mark William commented: "We're extremely proud that Principality Stadium has been chosen by WWE to host this major event, which is testament to the stadium's reputation as a world-class venue.

“Principality Stadium is unique in its position at the heart of the city centre, which will undoubtedly offer WWE fans an unrivalled event experience both inside and outside of the stadium and bring great benefit to the wider city of Cardiff."

When will tickets go on sale for WWE Principality Stadium event?

Ticketmaster began selling various hotel and fan experience packages at noon on Tuesday 17 May - featuring front row seats, meet and greets with prominent WWE superstars, and commemorative souvenirs.

Pre-sales for standard tickets will begin on Wednesday 18 May, and the general sale will begin on Friday 20 May. They will be available through Ticketmaster.co.uk.

Visit wwe.com/cardiff-2022-presale for additional information on registering for the exclusive pre-sale.

Who will feature at WWE Principality Stadium event?

With details surrounding the event still to be confirmed, it is unclear which ‘superstars’ will be heading to Cardiff at this time.

Roman Reigns is the company’s current top male star and holds both the WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship following his victory over former UFC Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.

The WWE also has a number of high profile British and Irish stars including former WWE Champions Drew McIntyre and Sheamus as well as former WWE Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

What will WWE Principality Stadium event be called?

The name of the event is still to be confirmed.

It will not see Summerslam, one of the company’s four main yearly PPVs, return to the UK as that event is due to be held at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on July 30.

It also will not be Survivor Series, another of the ‘big four’ events, as that show traditionally runs in November and is set to take place at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts in 2022.