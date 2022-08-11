The Undertaker will be in the Welsh capital to share never-before heard stories from his Hall of Fame career

WWE legend The Undertaker will be in Cardiff for his 1 deadMan SHOW.

It will mark the first time that the wrestling legend has performed in this type of show outside of the US and will offer fans a unique opportunity to see one of the biggest names in the sport in a more intimate setting.

The WWE icon, real name Mark Calaway, retired from professional wrestling in November 2020 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in April 2022.

Here is everything you need to know about The Undertaker’s 1deadMan SHOW and how to get tickets for the event.

The Undertaker was added to the Hall of Fame in April 2022 (getty images)

When is The Undertaker’s UK show?

The WWE Hall of Famer will perform his next-one man show on Friday 2 September 2022. The event will take place one night before the Clash at the Castle premium.

Where is The Undertaker’s next show?

The event will be held in the Welsh capital Cardiff at New Theatre. New Theatre is one of the principal theatres of Cardiff and is located in the city centre on Park Place.

It was first opened in 1906 and has a capacity of around 1,100.

How to get tickets for The Undertaker’s next show

Tickets for Undertaker 1 deadMan SHOW go on sale Friday 12 August at 10am. Tickets will be available to purchase on the New Theatre Website .

The new theatre website states that this is a phone-free experience and that use of mobile phones, smart watches and other electronic devices, will not be allowed in the performance space.

Anyone that is seen using a mobile phone during the show will be escorted out of the venue by security.

How much will tickets cost to see The Undertaker?

Tickets to see The Undertaker will cost £105. Alternatively you can also purchase VIP meet and greet tickets for £260.

By purchasing VIP meet and greet tickets you will get a reserved seat within the first six rows of the stage, a pre-show photograph with The Undertaker and a limited edition premium photograph which will be autographed in person by The Undertaker.