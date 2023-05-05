Canelo Alvarez will take on John Ryder in his home country of Mexico this weekend. How to watch on UK TV

Canelo (L) will fight Ryder this weekend in Mexico

For the first time since 2011, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez will fight in Mexico as he takes on London’s John Ryder. The undisputed super-middleweight champion will defend his crowns against the British challenger.

Canelo, 32, has been out of action since he underwent hand surgery. The operation followed a trilogy win against his long-time rival Gennady Golovkin which followed only his second-ever career defeat against Dmity Bivol.

Ryder, 34, is however certain that he can push Canelo to another loss as he is already preparing for the rematch to take place at the Emirates Stadium back home.

Here is all you need to know ahead of Alvarez vs Ryder...

When is Alvarez vs Ryder?

The fight will take place on Saturday 6 May and will be held at the Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Mexico. The fight is scheduled for 12 rounds and is set to be fought in the middleweight division. The main card will get underway at 12am UK time and the main event ring walks are scheduled to start at 4am.

How to watch Alvarez vs Ryder

DAZN will be broadcasting the fight. The bout can also be streamed through the DAZN.com or through the DAZN app. Fans can sign up to DAZN for only £9.99/month and subscribers who have an HD-enabled Sky box can also register to watch the fight on DAZN 1HD on channel 429 on Sky.

How do the pair match-up?

Canelo, 32, has fought at welterweight, light middleweight, middleweight, super middleweight and light heavyweight. He is 5ft 8in tall and has a reach of 70.5in. He fights an orthodox stance and of his 62 fights, he has won 58, drawn two and won 39 of those 58 by knockout.

Ryder, 34, is nicknamed as ‘The Gorilla’ and stands at 5ft 9 in tall with a reach of 72 inches. The British boxer fights in a southpaw stance and has won 32 of his 37 fights, 18 of which by knockout. The WBO interim super-middleweight champ has also fought at both super-middleweight and middleweight.

Undercard

Main event: Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder - WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring super middleweight titles

Julio Cesar Martinez vs Ronal Batista - for WBC flyweight title

Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs Steve Spark

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs Ricards Bolotniks

Nathan Devon Rodriguez vs Alexander Mejia

Bek Nurmaganbet vs Argenis Espana

Lawrence King vs Elio German Rafael

Abilkhan Amankul vs Fabian Rios Frausto

Johansen Alvarez Suarez vs Johan Rodriguez Arreguin

Carlos Rojo Vazquez vs Fabian Trejo Rivera

Jesus Larios vs Alejandro Curiel

What’s been said?

While pre-fight babble tends to be between the fighters, this time we are seeing Canelo’s former promoter Oscar De La Hoya clash with Eddie Hearn. Speaking to Fight Hub, De Lay Hoya has said: “It seems like he’s regressing inside the ring, he’s regressing in terms of opponents.

“He’s fighting all these British fighters and it does nothing to his legacy. I don’t know whose fault that is, I don’t want to mention anything…He has to step up and fight tough opposition, the tough guys, the guys who are out there who can give him a fight. It’s not the John Ryders of this world.”

Hearn then responded: “John Ryder’s earned his shot, he beat Danny Jacobs, he beat Zach Parker. I did see Oscar say, ‘You’ve gotta fight bigger fights.’ His last three fights have been Caleb Plant, Dmitry Bivol and Gennady Golovkin. Sometimes people actually refuse to acknowledge the facts…

