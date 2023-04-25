Chris Eubank Jr will head back into the ring to face Liam Smith once again after Smith beat his British rival in January with a fourth round stoppage knockout.

Liam Smith shocked the boxing world to beat Chris Eubank Jr in January after he finished Eubank with a spectacular knockout in the fourth round. This fight has been Smith’s standout moment in his career so far and the Liverpudlian 34-year-old will hope to continue this form when the pair step back into the ring together in June.

However, as has been pointed out by Wasserman’s Head of Global Boxing, Kalle Sauerland: “Hell hath no fury like a Eubank scorned and there was no chance Chris was going to let this one lie. He’s a wounded animal and this makes him extremely dangerous.

“No sooner had the fight finished, then Chris made it clear that he wanted to trigger the rematch clause and on June 17, he gets his shot at revenge. Smith, you have been warned. Beast mode is on!”

Here is all you need to know ahead of the upcoming fight...

When is the fight?

The rematch will take place on 17 June 2023 and will be held at the Manchester Arena. According to the Boxxer website, it is believed that the first bout will commence at 5pm and the main card will take place at 8pm.

The boxing match will also be available to watch on Sky Sports Box Office and more information on broadcasting times will be available closer to the fight.

Chris Eubank Jr lost to Liam Smith back in January

How to buy tickets for Smith vs Eubank Jr

Tickets are not yet available for Smith vs Eubank Jr. However, fans can register their interest so when the tickets do become available, you will be the first to know. Head to Boxxer website to sign up.

Who else will be on the card?

Smith and Eubank will not be the only boxers to headline the event. The fighters will share the limelight with Savannah Marshall who is set to challenge Franchon Crews-Dezurn for the IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO super-middleweight world titles.

Marshall, who has not fought since her ground-breaking, yet ultimately unsuccessful, bout against Claressa Shields. This will be the Hartlepool star’s second consecutive undisputed championship fight and she has said: “I’m grateful to BOXXER and Hennessy Sports for getting this fight over the line. this is a big fight for more and a chance to become a two-weight champion.”

What’s been said?

Chris Eubank Jr has said: “Liam had the night of his life against me in January, the stars aligned for him in Manchester, and he went away with a big win. But lightning doesn’t strike twice. If he even has the slightest thought that he can beat me again, then great, because it will be his undoing.”

On the other hand, Smith has said: “I know (Eubank) tried his best to go a different route but the fight is on now and I am looking forward to hearing what he has to say for himself in the build up. Let’s see what angle he comes up with this time.

