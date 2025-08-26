Former National Rugby League Women's Premiership (NRLW) star Kath Wharton passed away in November 2024.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On November 21, 2024, mother of four and New Zealand rugby player Kath Wharton was found by her husband Andrew unresponsive in a vehicle. Although resuscitation was attempted, she was tragically announced dead at the scene by ambulance staff.

Kath Wharton, who was 41, at the time of her death, was found unresponsive whilst taking a nap in an Auckland McDonald’s carpark after a long-haul flight. Kath Wharton had been taking part in a rugby tournament in Japan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time of her death, the One NZ Warriors paid tribute to Kath on Instagram and wrote: “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the passing of NRLW Warrior #28 Kath Wharton.

“Beyond her many achievements on the rugby league field, Kath was a genuine, kind and beautiful person with such a big heart for her whānau, rugby league and the people of Northland.

Cause of death revealed for mother of four and New Zealand rugby player Kath Wharton. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

“Our heart goes out to Kath’s husband, their children, friends and whānau during this difficult time.

“Moe mai rā e te māreikura 🤍.”

The official account of the NZ Kiwi Ferns also paid tribute to Kath Wharton on Instagram, the tribute read:” New Zealand Rugby League mourns the passing of Kathleen Wharton (nee Keremete), Kiwi Fern number 92.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Kath made such an immense contribution not only to the Kiwi Ferns jersey but to the community and the game of rugby league as a whole.

“Our heart goes out to Kath’s husband, their children, friends, whānau and of course the Northland community during this difficult time.

“Moe mai rā 🖤.”

What was Kath Wharton’s cause of death?

Fox Sports has reported that “A post-mortem found cardiac arrest to be the cause of death, Associate Coroner Hannah Cheeseman said late last week. No inquiry was ordered into Wharton’s death as there were no suspicious circumstances and it fell under natural causes.”