Chris Eubank Jr has missed the weight for Saturday’s showdown with Conor Benn - and will be fined £375,000.

Eubank Jr had two attempts at weighing in at 160lbs, missing his first try by 0.2lbs before falling short again. He will be fined accordingly after agreeing to a clause in his fight contract with Matchroom’s Benn.

A rehydration clause also states that Eubank Jr will be unable to weigh more than 10lbs heavier on Saturday morning and failure to abide by this will result in another fine. The news comes after he was handed a £100,000 penalty in February for slapping Benn with an egg in their Manchester press conference.

Benn, 28, came in well under the limit at 156.4lbs ahead of Friday evening’s ceremonial weigh-ins, with the fight still set to go ahead at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

This year, Eubank Jr has been set on breaking out of his father’s shadow. With a streak of big wins plus a bold style in and out of the ring, Eubank Jr hopes to build a name that stands on its own. From early family struggles to fast cars and massive houses, here’s a closer look at Chris Eubank Jr’s career, family life and current net worth.

Early life

Born on September 18, 1989, in Hove, East Sussex, Eubank Jr grew up in comfort thanks to his father’s success. He attended top private schools in both the UK and the USA, including Brighton College and Trinity School in Harlem during a family move across the pond.

Despite the famous last name, Eubank Jr wanted to prove himself. He trained in Las Vegas with top coaches and went pro in 2011, deliberately keeping his father at a distance to make it clear he was forging his own identity.

His debut that November drew immediate buzz. With quick hands, high energy, and a flashy persona, he caught attention quickly. Still, critics weren’t sure if he had real staying power or was just coasting on family legacy.

In the ring, Eubank Jr is known for relentless pressure, top-level fitness, and a punch-heavy style. Some say he lacks polish, but his confidence and fearless approach have earned him a loyal fanbase - especially when family drama adds fuel to the hype.

Family life - and relationship with Chris Eubank Sr

Off the canvas, Eubank Jr keeps a low profile. There’s little public information about his dating life he’s single, has no children, and is focused solely on fighting and business. Recently, he’s shown interest in mentoring and has mentioned the idea of opening a boxing academy in Brighton, where he grew up.

His relationship with Chris Eubank Sr has been rocky for years. While his father helped early on with promotion, Eubank Jr gradually took more control. Tensions flared publicly over coaching decisions and media appearances. In 2023, Eubank Sr openly criticised his son's training and opponent choices.

In his response, Eubank Jr said: “My path is my own. I respect where I come from, but I don’t live in anyone’s shadow.”

As of 2025, they reportedly aren’t speaking, though neither has closed the door on reconciling.

Ahead of his fight with Benn this weekend, Eubank Jr brought up the death of his brother Sebastian, who passed away in 2021. Sebastian died from a heart attack in 2021, leaving behind his son Raheem.

Eubank Jr said: “I have a 31-year-old brother who is buried in the desert in Dubai, that is pain. I have his son, three years old, he asks why can't I see my daddy? Why can't he take me to school? That is pain.

“My own father, a man I idolised for my entire life, and he doesn't speak to me. We haven't spoken for years and he thinks I'm a disgrace. These things are what pain is to me.”

Chris Eubank Jr’s net worth

With a trio of properties to his name, fight purses and sponsorship deals, Eubank Jr boasts an impressive net worth. From his three homes in Brighton, Dubai and Florida, it’s thought he has a real estate value of around £4.5m.

Furthermore, Finance Monthly claims he has a net worth of roughly £10m - although his recent fines may have impacted this.