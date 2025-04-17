Chris Moyce: British showjumper, 60, dies in hospital after falling from his horse as tributes flood in
Chris Moyce, 60, from Canterbury, was warming up at Bury Farm Equestrian Centre in Buckinghamshire on April 4 when he was dropped from his horse. He was known for representing Britain at showjumping events - and for teaching students in the local area.
It has now been confirmed that Moyce died in hospital on April 15.
A British Showjumping spokesperson said: “It is with great sadness and regret that we confirm Chris Moyce passed away in hospital on April 15. A well-respected producer of showjumpers for many years - including Pjort, who went on to international success with Geoff Luckett while still in his ownership - Chris will be much missed and mourned by the showjumping community.
“All at British Showjumping would like to extend our thoughts and condolences to his family and friends.”
Heidi Luck, a close friend and fellow rider, said: “Chris passed away peacefully without regaining consciousness. On behalf of [his partner] Mark and the rest of Chris’s family, we would like to say Chris loved being a showjumper and it gives us some small comfort that he spent his last day doing his most favourite thing in the world.
"Mark and the family would like to thank everyone for all their support during this difficult time.”
British Showjumping chief executive Iain Graham added: “Chris supported showjumping in many ways and was greatly respected by officials, staff and fellow competitors. He was always encouraging to those starting off in the sport and gave a lot of his time in helping British Showjumping activities in his area.”
