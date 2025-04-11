Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Joe Tizzard can spring a minor surprise by sending out Rock My Way to win the Coral Scottish Grand National at Ayr.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All the pre-race chat has revolved around the Willie Mullins battalion, with six contenders chasing the £200,000 on offer as the reigning champion trainer tries to steamroller his way to a second British title.

It is Tizzard who can take home the lion’s share of the money though, with Rock My Way arriving in Scotland on the back of a fine performance in defeat at the Cheltenham Festival. The Scottish Grand National begins at Ayr on Saturday, April 12 at 3.35pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having just his second start for the trainer, Rock My Way found only the well-treated Haiti Couleurs too good in the National Hunt Chase, coming home a four-and-a-half-length runner-up despite what was an average round of jumping. The handicapper has raised him just 1lb for that defeat which puts him on a very handy mark in a contest which often produces a novice winner.

The Scottish Grand National will be returning to Ayr this weekend. | Getty Images

Rock My Way has yet to tackle this four-mile trip, but he was not stopping up the Cheltenham hill and is one who will appreciate the sound conditions, with the combination of a tongue tie and blinkers retained having seemingly worked well last time.

While Mullins might miss out on first prize in the main event, he can bag just over £56,000 with Bunting in the Coral Scottish Champion Hurdle. The Closutton handler has multiple options in this two-mile affair but preference is for Bunting despite him being pulled up when reasonably well fancied in the Coral Cup at Cheltenham.

The two miles and five furlongs looked to find him out that day as he raced very keenly, but dropped back in distance here, a rating of 139 looks workable judged on that performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are all the confirmed runners and riders for this year’s Scottish Grand National:

Mr Incredible Alice Stevens (Sandy Thomson)

Henry's Friend Ben Jones (Ben Pauling)

Our Power Dylan Johnston (Sam Thomas)

Olympic Man Patrick Mullins (Willie Mullins)

Macdermott Danny Mullins (Willie Mullins)

Famous Bridge Sean Quinlan (Nicky Richards)

Captain Cody Harry Cobden (Willie Mullins)

Surrey Quest Kevin Brogan (Toby Lawes)

Chosen Witness Sean O'Keeffe (Willie Mullins)

Spanish Harlem Brian Hayes (Willie Mullins)

Hasthing Jonjo O'Neill Jr. (Jonjo & AJ O'Neill)

Rock My Way Brendan Powell (Joe Tizzard)

Sail Away Harry Skelton (Dan Skelton)

Wiseguy Nico de Boinville (Nicky Henderson)

Flash de Touzaine Sean Flanagan (Liz Doyle)

Walking On Air Richie McLernon (Faye Bramley)

The Kniphand Sam Twiston-Davies (Nigel Twiston-Davies)

Grozni Callum Pritchard (James Owen)

Dom of Mary Caoilin Quinn (David Bridgwater)

Snipe Harry Atkins (Dan Skelton)

Klarc Kent Jonathan Burke (Willie Mullins)

Magna Sam TBC (Alastair Ralph)

Brandt Sean Bowen (Cian Collins)