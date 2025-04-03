A general view of Aintree Racecourse. (Photo by Tim Goode - Pool/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Who are the horses to watch in the 2025 Grand National?

I Am Maximus will return to Aintree racecourse this weekend looking to become the first horse since the legendary Tiger Roll to win the Grand National in successive years.

With Paul Townend on board, the Willie Mullins-trained ride produced a memorable late burst in last year’s race to tear away from the final hurdle and leave three other contenders trailing to claim a win by around seven and a half lengths. A place in the history books lies in wait for the the nine-year-old, who underperformed in two races at Punchestown since claiming a win in last year’s Grand National.

Despite those disappointing results, trainer Mullins delivered a positive assessment of where the current second favourite sits in his preparations for the big race.

Speaking earlier this week, he told Racing TV: "All our horses in the National, if they get in, they’ll run. I Am Maximus, Nick Rockett, Meetingofthewaters (and) the Cheveley Park horse (Grangeclare West). They’re all in good shape. Most of them did their final bit of work yesterday and I’m very happy with them all. I Am Maximus is very good. Paul (Townend) got down off him with a big smile on his face yesterday morning, so that means he’s back to where Paul wants him anyway. It’s shaping up to be a great race."

But who are the horses to watch in this year’s Grand National?

Possible winners of the 2025 Grand National

Looking at recent form, Stumptown is justifying a position as one of the favourites. Since claiming a win in last year’s Donohue Marquees Cross Country Chase at Punchestown, the Gavin Cromwell-trained eight-year-old has gone on to be first past the post in three further races. A follow-up win at Punchestown came in November before two Cheltenham wins either side of the new year. The latest of those came with an impressive show in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase as last month’s festival as the challenges of Latenightpass, Vanillier and The Goffer were dismissed.

Looking beyond the current market leaders for some value, Minella Cocooner appears to fit the bill after impressing in a third place finish behind winner and current Grand National favourite Intense Raffles in last year’s Irish Grand National. That place came just three weeks before Minella Cocooner saw off Nick Rockett and Annual Invictus to land the Bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown. One of a number of Willie Mullins options in the race, it seems unlikely Minella Crooner will be discussed as a possible winner, but given the season has been geared towards Aintree, if the ground suits, there could be an intriguing option right here.

Cromwell has another eye-catching option in Perceval Legallois, who is currently generously priced at 12/1, although we suspect that may change dramatically ahead of Saturday’s race. A fine win in the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown came in late December and that was followed by another triumph on the same course in February’s Handicap Hurdle.

Possible each way bets for the 2025 Grand National

We have three possible each way bets that could offer some value - although the odds could change over the coming days as race day draws near. Firstly, we like the looks of Hyland, who followed up two Cheltenham wins last year with a pair of second places at Kempton either side of the turn of the year. We would also throw Gordon Elliott-trained Beauport into the mix after some promising performances over the last 12 months and Three Card Brag sitting at 20/1 as it stands is a serious option to gain a place.

Here are the latest Grand National odds:

*Current odds from Bet365 and are subject to change ahead of the race.

