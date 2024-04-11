Grand National 2024: how much is a pint at Aintree? Full price list for beer, spirits and prosecco revealed
It’s the moment of the horse-racing calendar that every fans waits all year for - the Grand National is upon us.
The famous annual race is due to take place at Aintree Racecourse on Saturday, April 13, with 34 runners taking part in the event, cutting back from the usual 40. However, excitement is already building on the site ahead of the big moment, with opening day taking place today (April 11).
As punters begin to stream through the Aintree Racecourse gates, the first glimpse of how much a drink at the bar could set you back has already been leaked.
According to price boards seen on the site, a draught pint of beer or lager will cost you an eye-watering £7.50, with the more modest price of £3.80 is being charged for a half pint. A slightly cheaper option is to go for a bottle or can of your favourite tipple, with Guinness priced at £7 per can.
Draught & bottled/canned
- Rekorderlig Strawberry and Lime - £7.50 (pint), £3.80 (half)
- Madri - £7.50 (pint), £3.80 (half)
- Pravha - £7.50 (pint), £3.80 (half)
- Atlantic Pale Ale - £7.50 (pint), £3.80 (half)
- Rekorderlig Wild Berries - £6.50
- Rekorderlig Peach and Raspberry - £6.50
- Rekorderlig Blackberry and Blackcurrant - £7
- Rekorderlig Mango and Raspberry - £6.50
- Rekorderlig Strawberry and Lime - £6.50
- Rekorderlig Strawberry and Lime alcohol free - £5.80
- Staropramen- £7
- Staropramen alcohol free - £4.15
- Guinness - £7
For the wine connoisseurs, there’s the option of a house white, red, or rose, all for £9.50 per glass or for £37.50 for a bottle. For those who really want to celebrate the day or even celebrate a win, a bottle of champagne will set you back £85, while a cheaper bottle of prosecco will cost £46.
Wines
- House red - £9.50 per glass, £37.50 per bottle
- House white - £9.50 per glass, £37.50 per bottle
- House rose - £9.50 per glass, £37.50 per bottle
Champagne
- Gobillard Brut Traditional bottle - £85
Sparkling
- Via Vai Prosecco - £46
Spirits are also available, with all 25ml measures priced at £6.75 each. Spirits on offer include gin, pink gin, vodka and rum. Mixers and soft drinks range from £1.05 for cordials to £3 for tonic water.
Spirits
- Gordons London Dry Gin - £6.75
- Gordons Pink Gin - £6.75
- Smirnoff Vodka - £6.75
- Morgans White Rum - £6.75
- Morgans Spiced Gold - £6.75
- Jack Daniels - £6.75
- Southern Comfort - £6.75
Mixer / Soft Drinks
- London Essence Tonic Water - £3
- Mixers - £2.75
- Fruit Juice - £2.75
- Coke Zero/Diet Coke - £3.20
- Lemonade - £3.20
- Cordials - £1.05
There is also a special ‘Revolution Bar’ where cocktail fans may find themselves drawn to. The bar, hosted by the cocktail bar brand Revolution, has a range of colourful and classic cocktails to cater to those celebrating the day. There are also spirits, wine, draught beers and cans available at this bar.
Aintree Racecourse opens for the annual Grand National event today, with the festival of racing being held until Saturday, April 13. The main race is scheduled to take place at 4pm. 34 runners will run the course, which features 30 fences, in a bid to win the £560,000 prize money.
