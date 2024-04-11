Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s the moment of the horse-racing calendar that every fans waits all year for - the Grand National is upon us.

The famous annual race is due to take place at Aintree Racecourse on Saturday, April 13, with 34 runners taking part in the event, cutting back from the usual 40. However, excitement is already building on the site ahead of the big moment, with opening day taking place today (April 11).

As punters begin to stream through the Aintree Racecourse gates, the first glimpse of how much a drink at the bar could set you back has already been leaked.

According to price boards seen on the site, a draught pint of beer or lager will cost you an eye-watering £7.50, with the more modest price of £3.80 is being charged for a half pint. A slightly cheaper option is to go for a bottle or can of your favourite tipple, with Guinness priced at £7 per can.

Draught & bottled/canned

Rekorderlig Strawberry and Lime - £7.50 (pint), £3.80 (half)

Madri - £7.50 (pint), £3.80 (half)

Pravha - £7.50 (pint), £3.80 (half)

Atlantic Pale Ale - £7.50 (pint), £3.80 (half)

Rekorderlig Wild Berries - £6.50

Rekorderlig Peach and Raspberry - £6.50

Rekorderlig Blackberry and Blackcurrant - £7

Rekorderlig Mango and Raspberry - £6.50

Rekorderlig Strawberry and Lime - £6.50

Rekorderlig Strawberry and Lime alcohol free - £5.80

Staropramen- £7

Staropramen alcohol free - £4.15

Guinness - £7

For the wine connoisseurs, there’s the option of a house white, red, or rose, all for £9.50 per glass or for £37.50 for a bottle. For those who really want to celebrate the day or even celebrate a win, a bottle of champagne will set you back £85, while a cheaper bottle of prosecco will cost £46.

Wines

House red - £9.50 per glass, £37.50 per bottle

House white - £9.50 per glass, £37.50 per bottle

House rose - £9.50 per glass, £37.50 per bottle

Champagne

Gobillard Brut Traditional bottle - £85

Sparkling

Via Vai Prosecco - £46

Spirits are also available, with all 25ml measures priced at £6.75 each. Spirits on offer include gin, pink gin, vodka and rum. Mixers and soft drinks range from £1.05 for cordials to £3 for tonic water.

Spirits

Gordons London Dry Gin - £6.75

Gordons Pink Gin - £6.75

Smirnoff Vodka - £6.75

Morgans White Rum - £6.75

Morgans Spiced Gold - £6.75

Jack Daniels - £6.75

Southern Comfort - £6.75

Mixer / Soft Drinks

London Essence Tonic Water - £3

Mixers - £2.75

Fruit Juice - £2.75

Coke Zero/Diet Coke - £3.20

Lemonade - £3.20

Cordials - £1.05

There is also a special ‘Revolution Bar’ where cocktail fans may find themselves drawn to. The bar, hosted by the cocktail bar brand Revolution, has a range of colourful and classic cocktails to cater to those celebrating the day. There are also spirits, wine, draught beers and cans available at this bar.