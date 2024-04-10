Who is current favourite for the 2024 Grand National and what are the latest odds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 2024 Randox Grand National meeting is now just hours away as racegoers make their may to Aintree for one of the highlights of the horse racing calendar. Some of the most famous names in sport will descend on Liverpool for what is seen as one of the most historic events in sport, with the Grand National taking centre stage on Saturday afternoon. The event proves to be one of the most lucrative for bookmakers around the country as punters go looking for tips and throw their money behind one of the horses taking part in the race.

But who is the current favourite and who are the other horse catching the eye as the market heats up ahead of Saturday’s race?

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who won the 2023 Randox Grand National?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the Grand National can be viewed as something of a lottery by some punters, last year’s winner actually went into the race as a heavily backed 8/1 favourite. It was Corach Rambler, a Lucinda Russell-trained ride, that produced a perfectly timed push to past the post first with some ease. The likes of Vanillier, Gillar Du Mesnil and the much-fancied Noble Yeats were left trailing behind as jockey Derek Fox won the Grand National for the second time, six years after taking the honours on One for Arthur.

Speaking to ITV Racing in the aftermath of the win, winning trainer Russell compared Corach Rambler’s win to One For Arthur’s triumph, saying: “Yes it is a bit different, Scu (Peter Scudamore) does a lot of work with this horse so it’s very important for us that its safe and he jumps well. He just loved the fences, he loved everything about it. It’s very personal this one. I’ll always remember One For Arthur but this is very special.”

Last year’s firm favourite Corach Rambler won the 2023 Grand National

Winning jockey Fox added: “(Corach Rambler) is just a phenomenal horse. I can't believe it. He normally gets his head up a wee bit but today he travelled everywhere. He is the cleverest horse. He is so intelligent..He normally gets held up a wee bit but today he just jumped out and travelled everywhere so, I just let him bowl away. He’s electric to jump, the cleverest horse. He’s so intelligent. My only concern would be if he was in front for too long but that wasn’t the case. I was just doing the steering, to be honest.”

Who is current favourite for the 2024 Randox Grand National?

Corach Rambler is currently sat at the head of the market at 5/1 as this year’s Grand National approaches. The 10-year-old will head into the race on the back of a third placed finish in the Cheltenham Gold Cup after finishing 13 lengths behind winner Galopin Des Champs. Last year’s Grand National win remains Corach Rambler’s last triumph - but that has not stopped punters getting behind the possibility of another win this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere in the market, I Am Maximus is rated at 7/1 second favourite, with last year’s runner-up Vanillier at 9/1. Meetingofthewaters can be found at best priced 8/1 and there are some eye-catching names further down the market with 2022 Grand National winner Noble Yeats at 20/1 and 2021 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Minella Indo also at 20/1.

What are the current odds for the 2024 Randox Grand National?