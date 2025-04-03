Grand National 2025: Latest odds and current favourites

Paul Townend rode I Am Maximus to victory in last year's Grand National. | Getty Images

Who are the current favourites to win the 2025 Grand National?

The Grand National is one of the biggest days in the British sporting calendar - and bookmakers around the country will be primed for one of their busiest days of the year.

Although the exact figure is unable to be confirmed, it is expected around £150m to £200m will staked on this year’s race as the likes of Stumptown, Vanillier and last year’s winner I Am Maximus lead the market with just days to go until the big day. However, it is Intense Raffles that is the early favourite to join the likes of Tiger Roll and Red Rum as a winner of what many believe to be the great steeplechase in the world.

But what are the latest odds for this year’s Grand National?

When is the final list of runners for the 2025 Grand National announced?

As it stands, there are 57 horses that have been entered into this year’s Grand National after what list was whittled down from around 90 ever since last month’s Cheltenham Festival. The list will continue to dwindle over the coming days until we get final confirmation of the 34 horses that will officially start the race on this year’s Grand National on Thursday morning, just over 48 hours before the greatest horse race in the world gets underway.

The latest 2025 Grand National odds

Grand National 2025 Favourites

6. Intense Raffles 7/1 4. I Am Maximus 8/1 2. Iroko 8/1 1. Stumptown 8/1 5. Vanillier 9/1 3. Hewick 10/1 8. Minella Cocooner 12/1 7. Perceval Legallois 12/1

Possible each way gambles

9. Hyland 16/1 15. Grangeclare West 20/1 11. Kandoo Kid 20/1 10. Meetingofthewaters 20/1 12. Three Card Brag 20/1 16. Nick Rockett 22/1 19. Monbeg Genius 25/1 13. Senior Chief 25/1

Grand National 2025 Long shots

14. Beauport 33/1 18. Minella Indo 33/1 17. Mr Vango 33/1 20. Bravemansgame 40/1 23. Appreciate It 66/1 26. Broadway Boy 66/1 31. Chantry House 66/1 44. Desertmore House 66/1 22. Duffle Coat 66/1 33. Favori De Champdou 66/1 40. Horantzau D’Airy 66/1 37. MacDermott 66/1 46. Royal Pagaille 66/1 30. Stay Away Fay 66/1 21. Threeunder Thrufive 66/1 24. Twig 66/1 25. Yeah Man 66/1 27. Malina Girl 80/1 28. Fil Dor 80/1 35. Mister Coffey 80/1 29. Famous Bridge 80/1

Firm outsiders

45. Apple Away 100/1 54. Busselton 100/1 49. Chemical Energy 100/1 34. Coko Beach 100/1 39. Conflated 100/1 51. Cruz Control 100/1 43. Fantastic Lady 100/1 48. Idas Boy 100/1 32. King Turgeon 100/1 47. Richmond Lake 100/1 50. Roi Mage 100/1 36. Shakem Up’Arry 100/1 41. Stuzzikini 100/1 38. Surrey Quest 100/1 53. Celebre D’Allen 150/1 56. Escaria Ten 150/1 57. Pats Fancy 150/1 52. Spanish Harlem 150/1 55. Where It All Began 200/1

*Current odds from Bet365 and are subject to change ahead of the race.

