Here is how you can watch the Grand National 2025 on television and online via live stream

The Grand National, arguably the pinnacle of British horse racing, is set to captivate audiences once again this Saturday (April 5th 2025) at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool. This iconic steeplechase, renowned for its course and rich history, draws millions of viewers every year. If you're in the United Kingdom and you want to catch the action live, here's how you can watch the Grand National 2025 both on television and online.​

Watching the Grand National 2025 on Television in the United Kingdom

ITV holds the exclusive terrestrial broadcasting rights for the Grand National, meaning that viewers across the UK can enjoy live coverage on free television. ITV's comprehensive coverage will not only feature the main race but also include expert analysis, interviews, and insights throughout the day. To tune in, simply switch to ITV1 on your television. For those with digital services, ITV1 is available on Sky Channel 103 and Virgin Media Channel 103. ​

Streaming the Grand National 2025 Online in the United Kingdom

For viewers who prefer to watch the Grand National 2025 online, ITV offers a streaming experience through its digital platforms. You can access the live broadcast via the ITVX app or by visiting the ITV website. These services are accessible on a variety of devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs, meaning that you can watch the race from pretty much anywhere.

To stream the event, you'll need to create a free account on ITVX, which grants you access to live programming as well as a vast library of on-demand content with adverts.

Alternative Viewing Options for the Grand National

Beyond ITV's offerings, Racing TV provides extensive coverage of the Grand National Festival, including the main race. Racing TV is a subscription-based service that delivers in-depth analysis and live broadcasts of horse racing events throughout the year.

Subscribers can watch the Grand National live on Sky Channel 426 and Virgin Media Channel 536. Additionally, Racing TV offers online streaming through its website and dedicated app, which is compatible with various devices. While this service requires a subscription, it caters to avid horse racing fans seeking comprehensive coverage beyond what would be offered on traditional ‘terrestrial’ channels like ITV.

Grand National 2025 Radio Coverage

For those who prefer audio coverage or may be on the move during the race, BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT provide live commentary of the Grand National. These broadcasts will be offering vivid descriptions and expert insights, meaning taht listeners can stay engaged with every twist and turn of the race. You can access these radio stations via traditional FM/AM frequencies, digital radio, or through their respective online platforms and mobile apps.