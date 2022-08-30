World Wrestling Entertainment will run its biggest ever UK stadium show this weekend in Cardiff title Clash at the Castle

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The world’s biggest professional wrestling company is set to run a stadium event in the UK for the first time in over 30 years.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), who a generation of older fans may better remember under the former name of WWF, will be performing in Cardiff this weekend and it’s set to be the biggest WWE event the UK has seen.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although the company has run several shows in the UK over the past 30 years, including weekly flagship shows Raw and Smackdown, this will be their first stadium event since the 1992 edition of their Summerslam PPV which was held at Wembley.

With only a few days to go before the big event, here is all you need to know...

When is the WWE returning to the UK?

WWE will run their first major stadium event in the United Kingdom for more than 30 years and it will take place at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

A statement released by the company and quoting Senior Vice President of Live Events, John Porco, said:

“The weekend will be filled with a variety of WWE experiences that we believe will leave a lasting memory, on par with SummerSlam at Wembley Stadium in 1992.

The statement also quoted Welsh Government Minister for Economy Vaughan Gething who added: “Wales will provide an iconic location for WWE’s return to the UK after 30 years and showcase our country to a global audience of millions, including extended reach in the USA.

“This is set to be the perfect addition to a huge year of sport, entertainment and culture in Wales that will attract people from across the globe to experience what our country has to offer.”

Finally, Principality Stadium Manager Mark William commented: "We're extremely proud that Principality Stadium has been chosen by WWE to host this major event, which is testament to the stadium's reputation as a world-class venue.

“Principality Stadium is unique in its position at the heart of the city centre, which will undoubtedly offer WWE fans an unrivalled event experience both inside and outside of the stadium and bring great benefit to the wider city of Cardiff."

When will tickets go on sale for WWE Principality Stadium event?

Ticketmaster began selling various hotel and fan experience packages at noon on Tuesday 17 May - featuring front row seats, meet and greets with prominent WWE superstars, and commemorative souvenirs.

Pre-sales for standard tickets will begin on Wednesday 18 May, and the general sale will begin on Friday 20 May. They will be available through Ticketmaster.co.uk.

Visit wwe.com/cardiff-2022-presale for additional information on registering for the exclusive pre-sale.

How to watch the WWE Clash at the Castle?

BT Sport will have the all of the action from Cardiff with coverage of the event beginning at 7pm BST.

The event will be able to be watched live and through streaming. Subscriptions to BT Sport start at £25/month and are contract free.

Who will feature at WWE Principality Stadium event?

The upcoming WWE event will be called Clash at the Castle and six superstars have been confirmed in the line-up for the event.

Current WWE champion Roman Reigns will be headlining the event along with Drew McIntryre, Raw Women’s champion Bianca Belair, Smackdown women’s champion Liv Morgan, Seth “Freakin Rollins” and the United States champion Bobby Lashley.

These WWE champions will also be joined by The USOS tag champions, Raquel Rodrigeuz and Liyah (WWE Women’s Tag Team champions) and the 24/7 champion Dana Brooke.