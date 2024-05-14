Cyclist Amandine Muller was hit by a car during the Future Championships.

Professional cyclist Amandine Muller was knocked off her bike by a car and then run over by a rival during an under-19s race at the Future Championships in France on Sunday, May 12. One of the team cars, travelling alongside the racers, hit Muller’s bike - causing her to dismount and fall onto the tarmac. While on the ground, she was then hit by Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes rider Celia Gery, who also came off of her bike.

While the collision elicited audible gasps from the commentary team due to fears for their safety, both Muller and Gery were relatively unharmed and were able to complete the race. Gery would go on to win the race for Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, with Muller, representing Grand Est, finishing second. At the time of the crash, the two were three minutes ahead of the rest of the pack - they maintained a comfortable lead, even after the collision.

After the incident had taken place, Gery said: “It was more of a scare than harm, and we were able to continue racing quickly. I just thought ‘damn’ when the crash happened. I wasn’t sure what to do; I didn’t know where Amandine was or if she had restarted. Once I knew, I naturally waited for her, and we continued together for a bit. I wasn’t thinking much as I crossed the line… It’s unfortunate that this happened between us.”

After the race, holding back tears, Muller merely said: “I tried to keep up at the end of the last lap, but it was quite complicated.”