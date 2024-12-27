Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Although all the attention is currently on Luke Littler and Luke Humphries, there is a third Luke in the PDC World Darts Championship 2024/25 and that is Luke Woodhouse.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When you think of darts and the name Luke, the names of Luke Humphries and Luke Littler obviously come to mind. However there is a third Luke still left in the PDC World Darts Championship 2024/25 and that is 36-year old Luke Woodhouse. He has just beaten Damon Heta and told Sky Sports before the match that "To be in the last 32 is unbelievable,” and also said: "Damon is a fantastic player who has proven himself over the last three to four years but why can't I have a run?"

As Luke Woodhouse makes his way to the last 16, he said: “I’ve got no words at all. I don’t think it was the greatest game in the world, but I came through it. Ask anyone in darts, everyone can score, but hitting the doubles matters. I’m over the moon. I was just trying to put him under as much pressure as possible. Me and Damo are good friends, we play golf together. When he hit the nine, it was brilliant. I celebrated with him and the crowd. But, as I say, I’m over the moon. It’s really good.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although it has been all about Luke Littler (middle) and Luke Humphries (right) so far when it comes to the PDC World Darts Championship, Luke Woodhouse (left) has made it through to the last 16. Photos: Getty Images | Getty Images

For those of you who are only interested in Luke Humphries and Luke Littler, World No1 Luke Humphries next takes on Wales’ Nick Kenny in the last 32 on Friday December 27, their match takes place in the evening.

As for Luke Littler, his next match will be against Ian White on Saturday December 28. You can watch the PDC Paddy Power World Darts Championship exclusively on Sky Sports. Coverage will run on the broadcaster’s standalone channel Sky Sports Darts, as well as a livestream on Sky Go until Friday, January 3.

According to Luke Humphries, he told Sky Sports that he believes that a Luke is set to win the championship and said: "A Luke will win it and I think it will be me! I would be silly not to!" Luke Humphries also said: “I do believe I can win again. It will be tough, but I know I have the capability to win it and I think every player will believe that.

"I know I have a tough run and it will be hard, but you have to believe yourself."