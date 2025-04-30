Canelo Alvarez and Ryan Garcia on a DAZN poster | DAZN

DAZN are offering INCREDIBLE value this weekend on PPV

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boxing fans are in for a treat this weekend as DAZN unveils its Knockout Weekend Bundle, offering two premier pay-per-view events for the price of one. For just £34.99 in the UK, fans can experience both Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero on Friday, May 2nd, and the highly anticipated Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull bout on Saturday, May 3rd.

Exceptional Value with DAZN's Knockout Weekend Bundle

Individually, each event is priced at £21.99 in the UK. However, DAZN's Knockout Weekend Bundle offers both for £34.99, providing significant savings for fans . This exclusive offer ensures viewers won't miss any of the action-packed moments from both nights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to Access the Fights on DAZN this weekend

Both events are available exclusively on DAZN Pay-Per-View. To purchase the Knockout Weekend Bundle or individual events, visit DAZN's official website via the link above. Subscribers can also enjoy a seven-day free trial, granting access to a wide range of live events, documentaries, and exclusive content beyond the PPV cards themselves.

Don't miss this opportunity to witness two nights of world-class boxing action at an unbeatable price!

DAZN Subscription Plans in the UK

DAZN offers several subscription tiers to cater to different viewing preferences, but note that these are on top of the PPV price you would be paying for the Knockout Bundle:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Annual Super Saver: £119.99 per year, averaging £9.99 per month.

£119.99 per year, averaging £9.99 per month. Monthly Saver: £14.99 per month with a 12-month commitment.

£14.99 per month with a 12-month commitment. Monthly Flexible Pass: £24.99 per month, cancellable at any time.​

These subscriptions grant access to a wide range of live events, original programming, and an extensive archive of past fights and documentaries.

Understanding DAZN Pay-Per-View (PPV)

While many events are included in the standard subscription, DAZN also offers PPV events for high-profile bouts like Canelo vs Scull and Garcia vs Romero. PPV events are available for purchase to both existing subscribers and new customers. Once purchased, these events can be watched live or on-demand for up to seven days after the event concludes.

Purchasing PPV Events on DAZN

To buy a PPV event on DAZN:​

Existing Subscribers

Log in to your DAZN account on a web browser.

Navigate to 'My Account' and select the desired PPV event to purchase.​

New Customers

Visit DAZN's sign-up page.

Choose a subscription plan.

Add the PPV event during the sign-up process.​

Payment methods include major credit/debit cards, PayPal, and in-app purchases through Apple, Google Play, Amazon, or Roku, depending on your device.