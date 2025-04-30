Epic boxing PPV deal from DAZN with two MASSIVE fights for the price of one this weekend
Boxing fans are in for a treat this weekend as DAZN unveils its Knockout Weekend Bundle, offering two premier pay-per-view events for the price of one. For just £34.99 in the UK, fans can experience both Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero on Friday, May 2nd, and the highly anticipated Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull bout on Saturday, May 3rd.
Exceptional Value with DAZN's Knockout Weekend Bundle
Individually, each event is priced at £21.99 in the UK. However, DAZN's Knockout Weekend Bundle offers both for £34.99, providing significant savings for fans. This exclusive offer ensures viewers won't miss any of the action-packed moments from both nights.
How to Access the Fights on DAZN this weekend
Both events are available exclusively on DAZN Pay-Per-View. To purchase the Knockout Weekend Bundle or individual events, visit DAZN's official website via the link above. Subscribers can also enjoy a seven-day free trial, granting access to a wide range of live events, documentaries, and exclusive content beyond the PPV cards themselves.
Don't miss this opportunity to witness two nights of world-class boxing action at an unbeatable price!
DAZN Subscription Plans in the UK
DAZN offers several subscription tiers to cater to different viewing preferences, but note that these are on top of the PPV price you would be paying for the Knockout Bundle:
- Annual Super Saver: £119.99 per year, averaging £9.99 per month.
- Monthly Saver: £14.99 per month with a 12-month commitment.
- Monthly Flexible Pass: £24.99 per month, cancellable at any time.
These subscriptions grant access to a wide range of live events, original programming, and an extensive archive of past fights and documentaries.
Understanding DAZN Pay-Per-View (PPV)
While many events are included in the standard subscription, DAZN also offers PPV events for high-profile bouts like Canelo vs Scull and Garcia vs Romero. PPV events are available for purchase to both existing subscribers and new customers. Once purchased, these events can be watched live or on-demand for up to seven days after the event concludes.
Purchasing PPV Events on DAZN
To buy a PPV event on DAZN:
Existing Subscribers
- Log in to your DAZN account on a web browser.
- Navigate to 'My Account' and select the desired PPV event to purchase.
New Customers
- Visit DAZN's sign-up page.
- Choose a subscription plan.
- Add the PPV event during the sign-up process.
Payment methods include major credit/debit cards, PayPal, and in-app purchases through Apple, Google Play, Amazon, or Roku, depending on your device.
