Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here are our official predictions for the Dmitry Bivol vs Artur Beterbiev card in Saudi Arabia on October 12.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The biggest fight in boxing’s 2024 calendar is just around the corner, as Canelo conqueror Dmitry Bivol prepares to square off against knockout artist Artur Beterbiev in a clash for the undisputed light heavyweight crown in Riyadh.

Also on the card is Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke in a highly-anticipated rematch of their clash earlier in the year. Elsewhere, Jai Opetaia will take on Jack Massey and Chris Eubank Jr will fight Kamil Szeremeta.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With all that out of the way, let’s get going with our official predictions - we’ll start with Skye Nicolson vs Raven Chapman for the WBC women's featherweight title.

Skye Nicolson vs Raven Chapman

We kick things off with a brilliant fight as the undefeated duo of Skye Nicolson and Raven Chapman square off. Both are highly skilled operators and are fighting in the primes of their respective careers.

We’ll give Nicolson the edge, given her experience against higher level opposition, but this should be a very competitive fight and will hopefully be a fantastic advert for women’s boxing.

Prediction: Skye Nicolson via UD

Ben Whittaker vs Liam Cameron

Ben Whittaker takes on the biggest test of his professional career so far when he faces Sheffield’s Liam Cameron. Whittaker has become famous (or infamous) for his showboating - while you can expect some of that here, he will need to remain focused against a potentially dangerous opponent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cameron made his return to the ring after a lengthy drugs ban this year - last time out, he lost a close fight against Lyndon Arthur. Whittaker's ridiculous natural ability should be enough to give him the win here, but Cameron is a durable customer and will not make it easy for the Olympian.

Prediction: Ben Whittaker via UD

Chris Eubank Jr vs Kamil Szeremeta

Quite how this fight ended up on a Saudi mega card, we have no idea. While Kamil Szeremeta is a decent fighter, he is nowhere near world level - this is the sort of fight that should be taking place in a local leisure centre, rather than on one of the biggest shows of the year.

Eubank Jr should have little problem dispatching of his opponent, whose last notable fight came in a losing effort against Jaime Munguia over three years ago. Hopefully, this can lead to more exciting fights for Eubank later down the line - we have seen him in far too many mismatches over the years.

Prediction: Chris Eubank Jr via Round 5 TKO

Jai Opetaia vs Jack Massey

Jai Opetaia returns to the squared circle to fight Jack Massey in a defence of his IBF cruiserweight title. Massey is no slouch - he proved this when he took Joseph Parker to a decision when he briefly moved up to heavyweight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, at 6ft 4, he also has a significant size advantage over the Australian. Nevertheless, Opetaia has dismantled larger opponents in the past - he should remain in control of this one, but we’ll back Massey to make it to the final bell.

Prediction: Jai Opetaia via UD

Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke

The first fight between Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke was nothing short of a classic. Both men pummelled each other - the rematch should deliver fireworks, but don’t expect something quite as insane as their first encounter.

Instead, we expect the fight to be much more methodical and tactical. This will suit Clarke more than Wardley, given his superior boxing pedigree. Wardley is an underrated fighter with a glittering future in the sport, but Clarke should be smart enough to get the nod this time around.

Prediction: Frazer Clarke by SD

Dmitry Bivol vs Artur Beterbiev

The one we’ve all been waiting for - Dmitry Bivol vs Artur Beterbiev is one of the hardest fights to predict this year, given their respective strengths and dearth of weaknesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is one factor that may swing the fight in Bivol’s favour - Beterbiev has recently undergone knee surgery and it remains to be seen how this might affect his mobility. If he cannot cut off the ring as effectively as he normally can, Bivol will use his mobility to avoid his punches and return counter shots off the backfoot in kind.

A stoppage for Bivol is not out of the question - Beterbiev’s defence is not his strongest suit. However, a conservative fighter, Bivol is unlikely to throw caution to the wind to try and achieve this. Instead, he will likely settle for outpointing his 39-year-old foe.

Prediction: Dmitry Bivol via UD