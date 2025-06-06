The Epsom Derby weekend is upon us once again - here’s how you can watch every moment from the big event.

The Epsom Derby is known as the richest flatground horse race in the UK, with the winner walking away with a total purse of £1.5 million. The one-and-a-half mile race takes place at the famous Epsom Downs racecourse, and runners and riders will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of trainer Aiden O’Brien and jockey Ryan Moore riding on City Of Troy, who took the famous cup last year.

This year, runners catching the eyes of horse racing fans across the country include Delacroix and Ruling Court, with those placing their bets hoping that their pick triumphs in the 235-year-old race.

Here’s how you can tune in and watch the famous race live this weekend.

The Epsom Derby 2025 takes place this weekend | Getty Images

What channel is Epsom Derby 2025 live on TV?

This year’s Epsom Derby will be broadcast live on ITV1 and STV. The live broadcast will begin at 12.45pm and last until 4.15pm, covering the big Derby race itself, as well as six other races throughout the day.

You can also watch ITV’s coverage of the annual horse race event live online at ITVX and STV Player.

What time is Epsom Derby 2025?

The Epsom Derby will be run at 3.30pm on Saturday, June 7 at Epsom Downs Racecourse. The Derby festival will take place over Friday, June 6 and Saturday, june 7.

ITV will carry coverage of Friday’s action live on ITV1 and STV, as well as on ITVX and STV Player from 1pm. Friday’s schedule includes:

1.30pm - The Nyetimber Surrey Stakes (Listed Race), 7F

2.05pm - The Betfred British EBF Woodcote Stakes, 6F

2.40pm - The Betfred Coronation Cup (Group 1), 1M 4F

3.15pm - The Betfred Nifty 50 Handicap Stakes, 1M 2F

4.00pm - The Betfred Oaks (Group 1), 1M 4F

4.35pm - The Trustatrader Handicap Stakes, 1M 113Y

5.10pm - The Debenhams Handicap Stakes, 7F

The full schedule for Saturday includes:

1.00pm - The Princess Elizabeth Stakes (Sponsored by Oddschecker) (Group 3), 1M 113Y

1.35pm - The Betfred Diomed Stakes (Group 3), 1M 113Y

2.10pm - The Betfred 3YO 'Dash' Handicap Stakes, 5F

2.45pm - The Aston Martin 'Dash' Handicap Stakes (Heritage Handicap), 5F

3.30pm - The Betfred Derby (In honour of His Highness Aga Khan IV) (Group 1), 1M 4F

4.15pm - The Encore Lifestyle Northern Dancer Handicap Stakes, 1M 4F

5:00pm - The Hong Kong Jockey Club World Pool Lester Piggott Handicap Stakes,1M 2F

5.40pm - The JRA Tokyo Trophy Handicap Stakes, 6F