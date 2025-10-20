A tribute was posted for Jesús Montero on X by the official account of Major League Baseball.

Ex-New York Yankees star Jesús Montero has tragically died at 35 after a motorcycle crash. The official account of Major League Baseball posted a tribute on X which read: “We join the baseball community in mourning the passing of former Major League player Jesús Montero.

“As a Minor League prospect, Montero appeared in the All-Star Futures game twice before debuting for the New York Yankees in September 2011. He posted a .996 OPS with 4 home runs and 12 RBI in 18 games and helped New York win the AL East Division title.

“In four seasons with Seattle from 2012-2015, the Venezuelan native hit 24 homers and drove in 92 runs across 208 games as a catcher, first baseman, and designated hitter.

“Montero was 35 years old.”

Tributes paid to ex-New York Yankees star Jesús Montero who has died at 35 after motorcycle crash. Photo:GoFundMe | GoFundMe

According to the New York Post, “On Oct. 4, Montero’s motorcycle hit a pickup truck in Valencia, in his native Venezuela, and he suffered severe injuries for which he was put into an induced coma at Valencia City Hospital. The Yankees announced his death Sunday.

“Signed as an international free agent in 2006 for $1.6 million, Montero was a hyped prospect immediately, Cashman calling the then-16-year-old the best Venezuelan hitting prospect since Miguel Cabrera.”

Taneth Gimenez, the ex-wife of Jesús Montero and mother to his two children, Loren and Jesus, shared photos on her Instagram stories and added a cross emoji with the words: “R.I.P. Jesus Montero.”

Before he passed away, a GoFundMe page had been set up for the ex-New York Yankees star which read: “Last Saturday night, our beloved Jesús Montero, former Major League Baseball player, was involved in a serious motorcycle accident. He is currently in critical condition, with multiple leg fractures, several broken ribs, and significant lung and organ damage.

“Doctors have had to keep him in an induced coma to facilitate oxygenation and stabilize his condition. He will also be undergoing dialysis to help his renal system.

“Jesús was not only a great athlete, but also a good friend, a noble, generous, and kind-hearted man. Those of us who knew him are aware of his strength and fighting spirit, but today he needs us to keep fighting—this time, off the field.

“The medical and surgical costs, along with the supplies needed for his treatment and recovery, are very high. That's why we've created this campaign to raise funds to help us cover his medical expenses and provide him with the best possible care.

“Every contribution, no matter how small, makes a huge difference. You can also help us by sharing this campaign so more people can join this cause.

“We deeply appreciate everyone who can contribute and send their prayers for Jesús's speedy recovery. All funds raised will be sent to the account of Jesús Rafael Montero, Jesús Montero's younger brother, to help with all current medical expenses.”

“Thank you for your support, your solidarity, and your good energy.”