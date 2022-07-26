Lewis Hamilton will hope to claim his ninth Hungarian Grand Prix win this weekend at the Hungaroring.

The monopoly of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen’s in this year’s 2022 Formula 1 season looks set to continue for the remainder of the year - unless Ferrari can improve on their consistency.

Charles Leclerc looked set to continue the Italian horses run of good fortune as they headed into the French Grand Prix last weekend but a heart-breaking incident on the 17th lap saw the Monegasque’s race end early.

With Leclerc out the way, the remaining laps were a breeze for the Dutch reigning champion and he claimed his seventh win of 2022.

Mercedes also thrived on the poor strategies from Ferrari as they were able to claim both second and third place. George Russell was able to survive constant threats from Red Bull’s Sergio Perez to achieve third place while seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton had to once again make do behind Verstappen.

Ferrari’s last-standing driver Carlos Sainz was let down by strategists and forced to comfort himself with a fifth place position when third place was easily on the cards.

However, the constructors will now look ahead of the next stage of the F1 year which takes place this weekend.

Hungary will host the 13th round of the 2022 championship and with Red Bull on top at the moment, McLaren with the most wins at the track and Lewis Hamilton the most successful driver, any driver may find themselves enjoying lucky 13.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix:

When is the Hungarian Grand Prix 2022?

The race weekend begins on Friday 29 July 2022 and will conclude with the race on Sunday 31 July 2022.

All times BST.

Friday 29 July :

Practice 1: 1pm - 2pm

Practice 2: 4pm - 5pm

Esteban Ocon celebrates 2021 win in Hungary

Saturday 30 July:

Practice 3: 12pm - 1pm

Qualifying: 3pm - 4pm

Sunday 31 July:

RACE: 2pm - 4pm

Where is the Hungarian Grand Prix held?

The Hungarian Grand Prix takes place at the Hungaroring circuit in Budapest. It is 4.381km long with drivers completing 70 laps of the course.

This circuit first hosted an F1 back in 1986 with Nelson Piquet winning the inaugural race.

Hungary is famous for its lack of significant straights and is often compared to a karting circuit. Several corners are strung together with teams opting for Monaco levels of downforce as well as a well-sorted chassis rewarded over horsepower.

In short, finding a good rhythm is the key to success on the Hungaroring.

How to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix

Sky Sports will have all of the live action from practice, qualifying and the race. Coverage will take place on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Formula 1.

Subscriptions for Sky Sports start at around £46/month with NowTV offering daily passes for £11.99/month.

Who will win the Hungarian Grand Prix?

All eyes are set to be on the usual suspects with Lewis Hamilton hoping Mercedes recent resurgence can give him his ninth Hungarian win.

Max Verstappen will be hopeful of extending his lead once more while Charles Leclerc will be desperate of proving he is a serious contender for the 2022 Championship.

However, last year’s race was won by Alpine-Renault’s Esteban Ocon highlighting that anything is still possible.

McLaren will pray that their historic success on this track can guide Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo further up the grid but getting past the pace of the Red Bulls will be tricky.