FC President causes controversy saying Connor McGregor ‘won’t fight this year’
This stint mainly occurred from injuries, with McGregor suffering a heavy defeat against opponent Dustin Poirier in 2021, leading to a broken leg. McGregor then rescheduled the fight for a second time due to a broken toe, which was meant to be on the 29th of June 2024.
This all comes after The Ultimate Fighter 2023, where Dana chooses two headline fighters who are already arranged to fight to coach two teams of upcoming talent who train up and coming fighters who fit the criteria to be in the UFC. After all of this controversy, Dana White, President of the UFC, came out with a statement surrounding McGregor vs Chandler.
In a contender series interview, Dana White said: “He wants to fight so we’ll figure it out.”
When asked if the fight was going to be soon, White responded: “Not this year. He won’t fight this year.”
Yet, this hasn’t been taken lightly by McGregor, supposedly pushing for a place on the card in December and taking to X to express his opinion. If this card isn’t likely, it leaves ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler with a vast array of opportunities as to who he wants to challenge next.
According to TalkSport, there are five potential targets Chandler would be happy fighting if the Connor McGregor card falls through. These include five time UFC champion Max Holloway, Charles Oliviera who became champion after Oliviera vs Chandler 1, Islam Makhachev, Poirier and Tsarukyan.
However, Chandler still remains hopeful that the fight will still go ahead due to the large amount of time he has been waiting for. Being aged 38, it’s towards the end of his career, meaning he should aim to get as many big fights in as possible.
