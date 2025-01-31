Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An American ice skating pioneer who became a well-known sporting commentator has died aged 95.

Richard Totten "Dick" Button, who was born on July 18, 1929, in Englewood, New Jersey, died on Thursday at the age of 95. He was a pioneering figure skater and became a recognisable and respected commentator.

The official Olympics website posted a tribute, saying: “A man known to many American fans and television viewers for his broadcasting insights, Button leaped, spun and dazzled his way onto the global figure skating scene as the first US men's champion, at the age of 16, in 1946 when the event returned following World War II.”

American figure skater Dick Button practises his jumps in February 1948 in Saint-Moritz during the Winter Olympic Games | AFP via Getty Images

Button's skating career was marked by groundbreaking achievements. He was the first skater to successfully land a double Axel in competition in 1948 and introduced the triple loop jump in 1952. He also invented a move called the flying camel spin, which was originally known as the “Button camel”.

In 1948, aged 17, at St Moritz in Switzerland he became - and still is - the youngest man to win the Olympic gold in figure skating, and retained it in Norway four years later.

After retiring from competitive skating, Button moved into a career as a television commentator, becoming the voice of figure skating in America for more than 50 years.

Beyond the rink, Button earned a law degree from Harvard University in 1956 and pursued various interests, including acting and producing.

Button was inducted into the US and World Figure Skating Hall of Fame and the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

He competed for the Skating Club of Boston and the trophy room at the club is named after him. The club suffered tragedy this week when it transpired that 14 members were on the American Airlines plane which crashed after a helicopter collision, killing everyone on board.