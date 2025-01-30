Trinidad and Tobago midfielder Leroy De Leon has died after suffering two strokes last month. | St Benedict's College

A football “legend” who was inducted into his country’s sporting hall of fame has died at the age of 76.

Tributes have been paid to a midfielder who died in hospital after suffering two strokes last month, local media has reported.

Trinidad and Tobago star Leroy De Leon had a reputation for being a skillful player with a great eye for forward passing, and rose to fame as part of the dominant St Benedict’s College team of the mid-1960s. He also made his international debut as a teenager, with a total of 17 caps for his country.

The Trinidad and Tobago FA described De Leon as “a legendary figure in Trinidad and Tobago football whose legacy will forever be etched in the annals of our nation’s sporting history.”

A spokesperson for St Benedict’s College added: “We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Leroy De Leon, a true legend both on and off the field. As a proud alumnus of St. Benedict's College and an exceptional footballer who represented our country with pride, Leroy inspired countless individuals with his talent, dedication, and passion for the game.

“His contributions to our school and nation will never be forgotten. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him.

“Rest in peace, Leroy. You will always be remembered.”

After a few years in the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL), De Leon moved to the North American Soccer League, battling against the likes of Pele and Eusebio. The league was the precursor to the MLS we know today - with Seattle Sounders (where De Leon retired) being one of the teams that survived the changeover.

He was named in the league’s all-star team in 1970, and in 2008 was inducted into Trinidad and Tobago’s sporting hall of fame.

Prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr Keith Rowley, said: “One of the best who ever graced a football field wearing the national colours. He excelled at the beautiful game and left us some enduring memories.

“We hope that Mahaica and Pt Fortin will treasure his legacy and continue to produce more sons like Leroy.”