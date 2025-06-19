Florian Wirtz to Liverpool: Unveiling due in next 48 plus eye-watering salary revealed

By Will Atherton
Contributor
19th Jun 2025, 10:37am
Anfield Stadium will be the new home of Wirtz.
Anfield Stadium will be the new home of Wirtz.
Florian Wirtz will arrive in Liverpool this evening to finalise a £116 million move from German side Bayern Leverkusen.

The 22-year-old is set to be unveiled by Arne Slot on Friday, ahead of the Reds’ busy preseason schedule.

As revealed by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Wirtz will take home a whopping £200,000 a week over the course of his 4-year deal, making him Liverpool’s third highest earner behind Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk.

Wirtz made his professional debut for Leverkusen aged 17 and went on to score 57 goals in 197 appearances for his boyhood club. Last season the German bagged 10 goals and 12 assists in what was an exceptional campaign.

Florian Wirtz will sign for Liverpool in the next 48-hours. (Photo by Getty Images)
Florian Wirtz will sign for Liverpool in the next 48-hours. (Photo by Getty Images)

He has also established himself as a regular in the German national team, earning 31 caps over a four-year period.

He is regarded as one of the best attacking midfielders in the world, renowned for his technical ability, skill and passing vision.

Manchester City and Bayern Munich were both rumoured to be interested in Wirtz, but both backed out due to the high costs involved in the deal.

Wirtz will join up with ex-Leverkusen teammate Jeremy Frimpong at Anfield, who has also made the switch to Merseyside this summer.

