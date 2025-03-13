A former international sportsman has been found guilty of taking part in drug dealing.

Former Test cricketer Stuart MacGill, who played for Australia for 10 years, has been found guilty in Sydney of taking part in the supply of cocaine. As well as playing for the international side, the Western Australia-born sportsman also moved to England and played for Nottinghamshire, Somerset and Devon. He also coached English spin bowlers.

He’s likely to be sentenced in May. He had pleaded not guilty to a single charge of participating in the supply of a prohibited drug. The charge related to an April 2021 introduction he made between a cocaine dealer and another person.

Stuart MacGill of Australia walks off the field after day five of the Second Test match between West Indies and Australia in 2008 | Doug Benc/Getty Images

A jury in the New South Wales District Court on Thursday heard that while MacGill’s involvement was limited to the introduction, the dealer also took part in two other alleged supplies.

The former cricketer made headlines in 2021 when he was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted and threatened with a gun before being released.

New South Wales state police arrested and charged four men in relation to the incident.

MacGill was is a right-arm leg spin bowler, who has been credited with having the best strike rate of any modern leg-spin bowler

MacGill’s international career from 1988 to 2008 was largely overshadowed by fellow Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne, who is second on the list of all-time leading wicket-takers in Test cricket. However, the 54-year-old still played 44 Tests for Australia and took 208 wickets, and is said to have the best strike rate of a modern spin bowler.