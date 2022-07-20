Charles Leclerc is back in the race for the French GP after winning in Austria

We are now officially past half way in the Formula 1 2022 season and just when we thought the title was headed down a straight and narrow Red Bull path, Ferrari ensured they delivered just in time.

The Italian horses have been struggling with consistency all season with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz’s cars often breaking down at critical moments and handing victories to Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen.

In the Austrian Grand Prix, Leclerc however was not dropping and he was able to win his third Grand Prix of the year after holding off to his Dutch rival for the final laps.

Sainz was still the victim of an engine failure, and it remains to be seen whether Ferrari can once again deliver a 1-2 finish this year and compete with Red Bull in the constructors’ championship.

British and Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell came in third and fourth at the Red Bull Ring but Toto Wolff still has a long way to go before any chance of a race win is on the cards.

As the next installment of the French Grand Prix fast approaches, here is all you need to know about the Paul Ricard GP...

When is the French Grand Prix 2022?

The race weekend commences on Friday 22 July 2022 and will conclude with the race on Sunday 24 July 2022.

Race Schedule:

Friday 22 July

Practice 1: 1pm - 2pm BST

Practice 2: 4pm - 5pm BST

Leclerc celebrates his win at the Austrian GP on 10 July

Saturday 23 July

Practice 3: `12pm - 1pm BST

Qualifying: 3pm - 4pm

Sunday 24 July

RACE: 2pm - 4pm BST

Where is the French Grand Prix 2022?

The French Grand Prix takes place at the Circuit Paul Ricard which is located in between Marseille and Toulon. The track was first built in 1969 with the first race taking place in 1971.

It has an even distribution of high, medium and low-speed corners and for this reason is often used as a test circuit.

Drivers love the 290km/h right-hander at Signes and the 2018 Grand Prix highlighted that the Paul Ricard track is an overtaking gem.

How to watch the French Grand Prix 2022

The French Grand Prix will be available to watch on Sky Sports.

Sky has the rights for all of the F1 coverage and it will be shown on either Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports Formula 1.

Coverage will begin around 30 mins before each event when being shown on Main Event.

Sky Sport subscriptions begin at £46/month or NowTV offer daily passes for £11.99/day

Who is set to win the French Grand Prix 2022?

Max Verstappen is the reigning winner of the French Grand Prix meanwhile Ferrari are the most successful constructors with 17 wins at the Paul Ricard circuit.

Ferrari are enjoying a recent resurgence in form with two race wins in the past two races and could therefore offer strong competition for the fast-paced Red Bull.

However, Max Verstappen will be hungry for another race win as he edges closer to a second drivers’ championship.