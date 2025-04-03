Who will win this year’s Grand National? | AFP via Getty Images

The Grand National is fast approaching, with punters already placing their bets on who they think might win.

Gold Cup champion Inothewayurthinkin was initially expected to chase a historic double at Aintree, but he was among 11 horses withdrawn in the second round of scratches. Several others also dropped out at the five-day confirmation stage, increasing the chances of I Am Maximus pulling off back-to-back victories following his 2024 triumph with jockey Paul Townend.

Inothewayurthinkin, the 3/1 favorite after defeating Galopin des Champs at Cheltenham, was aiming to become only the second horse in history - after Golden Miller in 1934 - to win both prestigious races in the same season.

His absence clears the way for leading contenders such as Irish Grand National winner Intense Raffles, Iroko, and Stumptown, all hoping to deny I Am Maximus a rare repeat win. The last horse to achieve back-to-back victories was Tiger Roll in 2018 and 2019.

The Grand National takes place on Saturday, April 5, as part of a three-day festival at Aintree Racecourse. The marquee race starts at 4pm on April 5, with Aintree, just outside Liverpool, hosting the event on its famous Mildmay course.

This triangular track, spanning just over two miles and two furlongs, is one of horse racing’s toughest challenges. The maximum field has been reduced from 40 to 34 runners this year. Race times can vary, with Mr Frisk setting a record in 1990 by finishing in eight minutes and 47.8 seconds. Most winners, however, take just over nine minutes to cross the line.

Here are the current odds for this year’s race at the time of publication, according to Bet365:

I Am Maximus - 8/1

Iroko - 8/1

Stumptown - 8/1

Hewick - 10/1

Intense Raffles - 10/1

Vanillier - 10/1

Minella Cocooner - 12/1

Perceval Legallois - 12/1

Grangeclare West - 20/1

Hyland - 20/1

Kandoo Kid - 20/1

Meetingofthewaters - 22/1

Three Card Brag - 22/1

Nick Rockett - 25/1

Beauport - 28/1

Senior Chief - 28/1

Minella Indo - 33/1

Monbeg Genius - 33/1

Bravemansgame - 50/1

Twig - 50/1

Duffle Coat - 66/1

Threeunderfive - 66/1

Appreciate It - 80/1

Broadway Boy - 80/1

Fil Dor - 80/1

Stay Away Fay - 80/1

Chantry House - 100/1

Coko Beach - 100/1

Conflated - 100/1

Favori De Champdou - 100/1

Hitman - 100/1

Horantzau D’Airy - 100/1

Idas Boy - 100/1

Royale Pagaille - 100/1

Shakem Up’arry - 100/1

Celebre D’Allan - 150/1

Fantastic Lady - 150/1

Roi Mage - 200/1