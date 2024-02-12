Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ballot for the Great North Run 2024 has now slammed shut and participants face a nervous wait to find out if they will be one of the 60,000 runners with a place on the start line to take on the iconic North East half marathon.

Great Run organisers have confirmed that this year's run has seen the 'biggest ever' number of applications to take part as the race's size continues to grow every year. Paul Foster, Chief Executive of The Great Run Company, said: “It’s fantastic that a record number of people have signed up to be part of this great race, it means the world that so many feel so passionate about taking part in the Great North Run each year."

The Great North Run, starting in the heart of Newcastle and running all the way across Tyneside and into South Shields, will take place on Sunday, September 8.

When are the Great North Run 2024 ballot results announced?

The Great North Run ballot closed at 10 am on Monday morning having been open for entries for five weeks since January 8. Great Run organisers have confirmed that the ballot draw will take place 'on or around' Monday, February 12.

Those who entered the event's ballot are expected to find out whether they have been successful no later than 5 pm on Friday, February 16, although participants often find out before that deadline.

Runners who have entered the ballot are reminded that they must have the necessary funds available in their account at the time of the ballot draw so that successful entries can be processed and your place on the start line in Newcastle confirmed.

Can I run the Great North Run without a ballot place?

For those who are unsuccessful in the ballot for the Great North Run 2024, or for those who missed this week's deadline, that does not mean it is too late to take part in the event on Sunday, September 8. Entries can still be made via a charity.

The Great North Run raises an estimated £25 million for charity every year and many of the 60,000 people who take part do so for a good cause. Every charity's requirements to gain a place are different with the majority asking runners to commit to fundraising a minimum amount to take part.

The best way to find out more about running the Great North Run for a good cause is through the charity themselves but the event does have a page which lists a dozen of their 'Great Charities' partners.

How to bypass the ballot in years to come

Runners who miss out on the ballot this year and want to avoid the tense wait for results in years to come can bypass the process with a Great North Run Membership.

Memberships will open once again in September after this year's event and participants can pay to bypass the ballot for the 2025, 2026 and 2027 editions of the run. The scheme was priced at £70 last year but more details for the next edition will follow in due course.