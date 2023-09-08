Mo Farrah's final race will be at the Great North Run on Sunday, 10 September

BBC will be showing Sir Mo Farrah's last run live this weekend.

The four-times Olympic champion will bring his glittering career to an end at the Great North Run. He announced his plans to retire earlier in 2023.

The Beeb cover the event live once again in 2023. More than 60,000 runners will descend on Newcastle for the world’s largest half-marathon.

Thousands will also take to the streets to cheer on the runners - but if you are unable to make it to the north east this weekend, you might be wondering if you can watch along at home. The BBC has confirmed its plans for the 2023 Great North Run.

If you are planning on watching the event this weekend, here is all you need to know:

When is the Great North Run?

It is taking place in Newcastle on Sunday (10 September).

Will it be on TV?

BBC will provide live coverage of the Great North Run on Sunday. It will be broadcast on BBC One/ BBC One HD from 10am until 2pm, it has been confirmed.

The coverage has returned to normal following disruption in 2022 due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The BBC will also air a 29 minute programme Mo Farah’s Last Mile at 12.30pm on Saturday, 9 September in the run up to the event.

Is there a live stream of the Great North Run?