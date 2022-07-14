Here are all the TV details ahead of Hamzah Sheeraz vs Francisco Emmanuel Torres.

Hamzah Sheeraz is set to face Francisco Emmanuel Torres for the vacant WBC silver middleweight title this weekend.

Unbeaten British boxer Sheeraz is looking for his 16th consecutive victory and 12th win by knockout as he comes up against the 32-year-old South American.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheeraz impressed with a knockout in just two rounds against Jez Smith in March, while Torres was held to a draw by Jose Benavidez Jr. back in November - bringing his run of nine victories to an end.

Here is everything you need to know as the two fighters come face to face in the ring.

When is Sheeraz vs Torres?

Sheeraz vs Torres is set to take place this weekend on Saturday July 16th 2022.

The main card is scheduled to get underway at 7pm BST, while the main event ring walks are due at 9pm BST. These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.

Where is the fight?

The Copper Box Arena in Queen Elizabeth Park London will play host to this weekend’s fight.

The venue was originally built for the 2012 Summer Olympics and was previously known as the Handball Arena before it was renamed as, aside from handball, it hosted the modern pentathlon during the Olympics and was also the goalball venue for the 2012 Summer Paralympics.

Now the third-largest arena in London, the Copper Box Arena can hold up to 7,500 spectators.

How to watch Sheeraz vs Torres on TV

The Sheeraz vs Torres fight will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the UK.

The coverage is due to begin at 7pm BST when the main card is scheduled to begin and will conclude at 12am BST.

BT subscribers can also watch the fight on the BT Sport app on mobile and tablet and BTSport.com.

A subscription to BT Sport will cost you £16 a month, or you can watch via NOWTV with a day membership for £11.99.

Sheeraz vs Torres fight card

• Hamzah Sheeraz vs Francisco Emmanuel Torres (WBC silver middleweight title)

• Lennox Clarke vs Mark Heffron (IBF intercontinental super middleweight title)

• Nick Ball vs Nathanael Kakololo (WBC silver featherweight title)

• Dennis McCann vs James Beech Jr (WBC international silver featherweight title)

• Ryan Garner vs Christian Lopez Flores (featherweight)

• Pierce O’Leary vs Robin Zamora (super lightweight)

• Masood Abdulah vs Tinko Banabakov (super featherweight)

• Umar Khan vs Engel Gomez (featherweight)

• Sonny Liston Ali vs Chris Adaway (super lightweight)

• Khalid Ali vs Des Newton (welterweight)

• Sean Noakes vs MJ Hall (welterweight)

Betting odds

Seven months after Hamzah Sheeraz beat Bradley Skeete by TKO at the Copper Box Arena, the 23-year-old is now the hot favourite for another victory in the London venue.

The bookies also have the Slough-born boxer to win by KO/TKO this weekend.

Hamzah Cheeraz

• Fight winner - 1/33

• Win by KO/TKO - 1/2

• Win by Decision - 13/8

Francisco Torres

• Fight winner - 10/1

• Win by KO/TKO - 16/1

• Win by Decision - 16/1