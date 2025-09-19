Darts teen sensation Luke Littler has sparked rumours that he has quit that sport after posting a cryptic video on social media.

The 18-year-old PDC World Champion took to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday evening (September 19) to tell fans that he was “taking a step back”. Luke ‘The Nuke’ Littler has become one of the biggest names in the world of darts after the teenager’s incredible accession to the peak of the sport over the past few years.

In the video, Luke says: “I’ve had an awesome career, couldn’t ask for much better for myself. You know, it’s been full on for two years and I’ve done many great things. The Premier League at the age of 17 on debut, the 9-darters on telly, winning the world championships at 18, the youngest to ever do it.

“I just want to say thanks for all my fans. The support over the past two years has been phenomenal. It will shock some people that I’m taking a step back. It’s not been an easy decision. Now I want to focus and do something that I really, really love.”

The end of the video sees Luke placing his three darts on the chair and walking away. Fans were left perplexed by his decision to seemingly walk away from the sport.

One fan said in the comments: “What level of rage bait is this Luke?” Another added: “Big mistake if you stop darts Luke.”

Has Luke Littler retired from darts?

As of yet, Luke has not released any other information other than the video posted to social media. While some may be reading this as his intention to quit the sport altogether, other eagle-eyed sports fans think something may be afoot.

At the very end of the video posted by Luke, he can be heard saying very quietly away from the camera: “Do you think they’ll fall for that?” This indicates that Luke’s ‘retirement’ announcement may not be as it appears.

Some fans has pointed out that Luke’s announcement video was posted on the eve of the release of EA FC 26. Luke is a keen gamer and has spoken before about his love of all things FIFA and EA FC-related. The darts champion even livestreamed himself playing the popular video game as part of his 18th birthday celebrations.

Therefore, some fans believe that Luke’s video is actually a tongue-in-cheek promotion of the football video game, which is released on early access on Friday, September 19.