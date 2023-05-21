Great Manchester Run will be shown live on BBC One

Thousands of runs will take to the streets of the north west for the Great Manchester Run.

Mo Farah will be taking part in the run as one of his final events before retiring later in the year. The event has been running for 20 years, having been first established in 2003.

The Great Manchester Run includes both a 10k run and a half marathon, which was launched in 2017. It is part of the Great Run series.

The 10k race is the biggest of its kind in Europe. The course starts and finishes in Manchester city centre.

Great Manchester Run. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

The Great Manchester Run is the third biggest mass participation running event in the UK behind Great North Run and the London Marathon. If you know someone who is taking part - you might be wondering if you can watch from home?

Is the Great Manchester Run on TV?

BBC will be providing live coverage of the Great Manchester Run in 2023. It will be broadcast from 11am until 1pm on BBC One.