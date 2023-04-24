Kelvin Kiptum set a new course record at the London Marathon with the second-fastest ever Marathon time. Mo Farah came in ninth

An eventful day in the capital saw Sir Mo Farah race his last-ever competitive London Marathon, 30-year-old Sifan Hassan win the women’s race after overcoming an injury and a near-collision with a motorbike as well as the men’s race winner, Kelvin Kiptum, set a new course record.

Swiss star Marcel Hug won a fifth men’s wheelchair race in London, only six days after winning the Boston Marathon, but the remarkable runs of Hassan and Kiptum were the main headlines of the day as Kiptum set the second-fastest ever Marathon time. His nearest rival, compatriot Geoffrey Kamworor, came in second almost three minutes behind Kiptum’s time of 2:01:25.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Kiptum announced his presence on the world marathon stage, Farah also announced that he would end his career at the Great North Run later this autumn and said: “London has been so great to me over the years and I wanted to be to say thank you to the crowd and the support that was just amazing. I gave it my all but my body just wasn’t responding, and that’s when you know it’s time to call it a day.”

However, this year’s men’s elite race was all about 23-year-old Kiptum who is surely soon set to break his compatriot’s marathon record time. Here is all you need to know about the Kenyon long-distance runner...

Kelvin Kiptum breaks the tape to win TCS London Marathon in new course record

Who is Kelvin Kiptum?

Born in 1999, Kiptum first gained international experience in March 2019, finishing fifth at the Lisbon Half Marathon with a time of 59:54. The following year, he set a new personal best at the Valencia Half Marathon, setting a new time of 58:42.

In December 2022, the 23-year-old pulled off a huge upset when he went on to win the Valencia Marathon, setting the fourth-fastest time on the world all-time lists (2:01:53), becoming only the third man in history to break 2:02 as well as setting a new record for the fastest debutant by more than one minute. In doing so, Kiptum also beat the world marathon champion Tamirat Tola. Kiptum’s London Marathon win is his first major medal.

What was Kiptum’s London Marathon race time?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Kenyon set the second fastest marathon time ever when he beat Eliud Kipchoge’s 2022 London Marathon record. The 23-year-old finished the 26.2 miles in 2:01:25, just sixteen seconds shy of Kipchoge’s all-time fastest marathon record. His compatriot had previously set a course record in England’s capital of 2:02:37. Kiptum kicked away from his competitors with eight miles remaining, blowing apart a field that included four of the five fastest men in history.

At one point, Kipchoge’s record looked within reach for his fellow Kenyon, and while the 23-year-old didn’t quite manage it this time, it can only seem a matter of time before he does.

The 23-year-old stands at no less than 1.80m tall although precise details of the runner’s background, height and weight is not known.

Results of Men’s London Marathon: