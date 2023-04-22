London Marathon will see more than 45,000 runners take part in 2023

The largest ever London Marathon is set to take place this weekend and the record number of runners are due to raise over £60 million for charity.

At least 45,000 people are expected to take part – including entrants classed as non-binary for the first time – up from 40,643 in 2022, making this year’s mass-participation race the biggest ever, according to organisers. The Met Office has warned that runners in both the elite and mass races are likely to be hit by heavy downpours.

Racers range in age from 90-year-old David Picksley, to Lana Dales, who turns 18 the day before the race. Runners could also identify as non-binary in their applications for the first time this year, and 118 gender-neutral people will be taking on the challenge.

Organisers have said this is part of an effort to make the race “the most diverse, equitable and inclusive marathon in the world”.

They added that an LGTBQI-friendly “carnival energy” will be channelled on a 250-metre leg just past the 21-mile mark on Butcher Row, renamed Rainbow Row for the race. This stretch was introduced in 2022, and directors have said it will be “bigger and better this year”.

How much money has been raised in 2023?

Runners taking part in the marathon are set to raise £60m for charity this year. Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) Children’s Charity is the official charity of the year, and it will be using the partnership to launch its fundraising appeal for a new children’s cancer centre.

Spectators line the streets at Blackfriars to watch Marathon runners

Women to get free sanitary products

Women will also be able to access free sanitary products throughout the race for the first time and use ‘Peequals’ – female urinals which have been tested at music festivals including Glastonbury. Meanwhile, new mothers can use breastfeeding areas located just before the halfway point and after the finish line, provided by charity Best Beginnings.

Which famous faces are taking part?

Famous faces including Marcus Mumford, the frontman of folk band Mumford & Sons, and actor Josh O’Connor, who played Prince Charles in the Netflix series The Crown, will be among those running.

Mumford is raising money for the Grenfell Foundation, a charity supporting bereaved families and survivors of the 2017 fire. EastEnders actors past and present will also take on the challenge in memory of Dame Barbara Windsor, raising money and awareness for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

What will the weather be like?

Met Office forecaster Stephen Dixon has warned that heavy rain showers are expected to hit the course throughout the day, and advised spectators to “bring an umbrella”.

“It’s unlikely to be a completely dry London Marathon, with showers in the area on Sunday,” he said. “The heaviest of those showers are more likely to come earlier in the day, but that being said, showers follow in behind that early rain risk, and some of those could be heavy in nature as well.