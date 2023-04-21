London Marathon will result in road closures in central London over the weekend

Tens of thousands of people will take to the streets of the capital for the London Marathon this weekend.

Runners will take in many of the city’s most famous landmarks as they take on the gruelling endurance effort. Participants make the journey from Greenwich to The Mall.

Those taking part in London Marathon will run down major roads in the capital, meaning that there will be closures in place on the day of the event. Residents and visitors will want to make sure they are aware of the restrictions in place, to avoid getting caught out.

BBC will be broadcasting the event live on Sunday (23 April) across BBC1 and BBC2 as well as on its website and via the BBC iPlayer. Mo Farah is taking part in his final London Marathon.

Here is the full list of closures in place:

When is the London Marathon?

London Marathon in 2022. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

The famous 26.2m run in the capital will take place on Sunday, 23 April. It is the first time that the major event has taken place in its traditional spring slot since 2019.

The Covid pandemic caused the previous three editions of the marathon to take place in October. But it has returned to the usual spot for 2023.

What are the road closures? The full list of closures has been announced for London on the day of the marathon. Start Charlton Way - from 4am to 1pm approx

Shooters Hill Road - from 4am to 1pm approx

St John’s Park - from 4am to 1pm approx Miles one to ten Charlton Park Road - from 7am to 1pm approx

Shooters Hill Road - from 7am to 1pm approx

Old Dover Road - from 7am to 1pm approx

Little Health - from 7am to 1pm approx

Charlton Park Lane - from 7am to 1pm approx

Artillery Place - from 7am to 1pm approx

John Wilson Street - from 7am to 1pm approx

Woolwich Church Street - from 7am to 2pm approx

Woolwich Road - from 7am to 2pm approx

Trafalgar Road - from 7am to 3pm approx

Creek Road - from 7am to 3pm approx

Evelyn Street - from 8am to 4pm approx

Surrey Quays Road - from 8am to 4pm approx

Salter Road - from 8am to 4pm approx Miles 11 to 20 Brunel Road - from 8am to 4pm approx

Jamaica Road - from 8am to 4pm approx

Tower Bridge - from 8am to 7pm approx

The Highway (south side) - from 8am to 7pm approx

Narrow Street - from 8am to 7pm approx

Westferry Road - from 8am to 7pm approx

East Ferry Road - from 8am to 7pm approx

Marsh Wall - from 8am to 7pm approx

North Colonnade - from 8am to 7pm approx

Poplar High Street - from 8am to 7pm approx Miles 21 to 26 Commercial Road - from 8am to 7pm approx

The Highway (north side) - from 8am to 7pm approx

Byward Street - from 7.30am to 8.30pm approx

Upper Thames Street - from 7.30am to 8.30pm approx

Victoria Embankment - from 7.30am to 8.30pm approx Birdcage Walk, eastbound and westbound, is closed from 6am on Friday, 21 April, until Thursday, 18 May.

Parking

Parking is restricted to authorised vehicles only – security measures will prevent other vehicles approaching the TCS London Marathon route.

Can you take the London Underground?