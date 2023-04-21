Tens of thousands of people will take to the streets of the capital for the London Marathon this weekend.
Runners will take in many of the city’s most famous landmarks as they take on the gruelling endurance effort. Participants make the journey from Greenwich to The Mall.
Those taking part in London Marathon will run down major roads in the capital, meaning that there will be closures in place on the day of the event. Residents and visitors will want to make sure they are aware of the restrictions in place, to avoid getting caught out.
BBC will be broadcasting the event live on Sunday (23 April) across BBC1 and BBC2 as well as on its website and via the BBC iPlayer. Mo Farah is taking part in his final London Marathon.
Here is the full list of closures in place:
When is the London Marathon?
The famous 26.2m run in the capital will take place on Sunday, 23 April. It is the first time that the major event has taken place in its traditional spring slot since 2019.
The Covid pandemic caused the previous three editions of the marathon to take place in October. But it has returned to the usual spot for 2023.
The full list of closures has been announced for London on the day of the marathon.
Start
- Charlton Way - from 4am to 1pm approx
- Shooters Hill Road - from 4am to 1pm approx
- St John’s Park - from 4am to 1pm approx
Miles one to ten
- Charlton Park Road - from 7am to 1pm approx
- Shooters Hill Road - from 7am to 1pm approx
- Old Dover Road - from 7am to 1pm approx
- Little Health - from 7am to 1pm approx
- Charlton Park Lane - from 7am to 1pm approx
- Artillery Place - from 7am to 1pm approx
- John Wilson Street - from 7am to 1pm approx
- Woolwich Church Street - from 7am to 2pm approx
- Woolwich Road - from 7am to 2pm approx
- Trafalgar Road - from 7am to 3pm approx
- Creek Road - from 7am to 3pm approx
- Evelyn Street - from 8am to 4pm approx
- Surrey Quays Road - from 8am to 4pm approx
- Salter Road - from 8am to 4pm approx
Miles 11 to 20
- Brunel Road - from 8am to 4pm approx
- Jamaica Road - from 8am to 4pm approx
- Tower Bridge - from 8am to 7pm approx
- The Highway (south side) - from 8am to 7pm approx
- Narrow Street - from 8am to 7pm approx
- Westferry Road - from 8am to 7pm approx
- East Ferry Road - from 8am to 7pm approx
- Marsh Wall - from 8am to 7pm approx
- North Colonnade - from 8am to 7pm approx
- Poplar High Street - from 8am to 7pm approx
Miles 21 to 26
- Commercial Road - from 8am to 7pm approx
- The Highway (north side) - from 8am to 7pm approx
- Byward Street - from 7.30am to 8.30pm approx
- Upper Thames Street - from 7.30am to 8.30pm approx
- Victoria Embankment - from 7.30am to 8.30pm approx
Birdcage Walk, eastbound and westbound, is closed from 6am on Friday, 21 April, until Thursday, 18 May.
Parking
Parking is restricted to authorised vehicles only – security measures will prevent other vehicles approaching the TCS London Marathon route.
Can you take the London Underground?
The tube and other rail services will be operating on the day of the London Marathon. Transport for London will be putting on extra services to cope with the increased demand.