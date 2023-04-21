If you’ve got a loved one running in this year’s London Marathon 2023 here’s how you can track their progress on race day

Spectators at this year’s London Marathon will be able to track participants in live time thanks to the TCS London Marathon App. Whether you are cheering on from the sidelines or watching from home, the app means it is easier than ever to keep track of a racer’s progress and receive updates on how the runners are getting on.

The TCS London Marathon app also has a ‘Belief boost’ function so friends or family members of participants can send a message of support, and if approved, it will appear on the world-famous gantry on The Mall as your chosen participant approaches the finish line!

Supporters can also use the Official TCS London Marathon app to keep up-to-date with the Elite Leaderboard and be notified of results. Meanwhile, runners can use it to track other participants, listen to an inspiring soundtrack, take selfies to post on social media and find expert tips and advice on the move.

The world-famous event returns to its spring time slot this April after being moved to the autumn during Covid. Now in its 43rd year, the event will take place on April 23 in London.

Spectators line the streets at Blackfriars to watch Marathon runners

When is the London Marathon 2023

The London Marathon in 2023 is set to take place on Sunday, April 23. For those who are unable to attend the marathon, all of the action will be available to watch on BBC with BBC One picking up the coverage from 8.30am and BBC Two taking over from 2.15pm

How to track participants in the London Marathon 2023

Download the TCS London Marathon app on iOS or Android

Visit the ‘Tracking’ section of the Official App powered by TCS.

Search by the runner’s name or bib number and when you have found the runner you’re looking for, press the + icon to add them to your tracking list.

Wait for the participant to start the race to receive live updates.

London Marathon route 2022. (Credit: Mark Hall / National World)

What is the route?

The route for the London marathon has remained largely the same since it started in 1981. It takes in many of the capital’s most iconic landmarks. The 26.2-mile challenge begins at one of the three start lines – Blue, Green or Red – near Blackheath in Greenwich. It finishes on The Mall.

Runners will go through Surrey Quays and Bermondsey and as they cross over Tower Bridge they will reach the halfway point. The participants will then head east through Wapping and pass Limehouse before heading into Canary Wharf.