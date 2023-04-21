Mo Farah confirmed in January that the London Marathon 2023 would be the last time he races before retirement

Fans are getting ready to witness Mo Farah's last dance as the accomplished runner will lace up his boots one final time at the London Marathon 2023. The popular event in the capital gets underway this weekend, but will it be a fond farewell for the iconic athlete?

Thousands of spectators are also expected to roll out to bask in the glory of the race, even more so as they scramble to catch Mo Farah cross the finishing line once more. But it might not be the swansong ending Farah's illustrious career deserves, as protest group Extinction Rebellion has scheduled a massive four-day demonstration that could disrupt this year's London Marathon.

Here is everything you need to know.

Is London Marathon 2023 going to be Mo Farah's last race?

Farah has confirmed that his fifth-ever London Marathon race in 2023 will be the last ever marathon that he will run in his career before his retirement. But he wanted to make sure that it will not be his last race, as he says that his ageing body and fitness issues means he can not fulfil anymore longer and more physically demanding courses and routes.

Speaking to the BBC about his last London Marathon, an emotional Farah said: "It won't be my last race but London will be my last marathon, it will be quite emotional. Maybe after the race there will be tears.

Mo Farah will race in his last ever marathon when the London Marathon 2023 kicks off this weekend - Credit: Getty Images

"The support, the people coming out in London, I think that will get to me, but I will try not to think about it and run. As an athlete you want to go out there and do the best you can but my body hasn't allowed me to.

The British record holder continued: "The last two years have definitely been tough, the key thing for me is, if I can stay injury-free and can do the work, I will continue, but my body is not allowing me. This is it, I don't know if my body can do it week-in, week-out."

Has Mo Farah ever won the London Marathon?

Despite boasting a number of running's biggest accolades - such as winning gold medals in both the 5,000 metre and 10,000 metre races at the 2012 London Olympics and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics - he has never won the London Marathon.

What is Mo Farah's record at the London Marathon?

2019 - 5th place, 2 hours 5 minutes 39 seconds

2018 - 3rd place, 2 hours 6 minutes 22 seconds

2016 - 14449th place, 4 hours 0 minutes 21 seconds

2014 - 8th place, 2 hours 8 minutes 21 seconds

What is Mo Farah's best time at the London Marathon?

Farah's best time at the London Marathon was the last time he entered the race in 2018. The 40-year-old athlete crossed the finish line in two hours, five minutes and 39 seconds.