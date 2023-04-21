With the London Marathon just two days away, fans will being applying for next year’s events including Manchester

28,000 runners took part in the Manchester Marathon and the route passed some of the area’s most famous landmarks, including the Old Trafford football ground. The Manchester event is billed as the UK’s ‘fastest, flattest and friendliest major marathon’ and a prize of £750 is available for the male and female finishing in first place.

This year’s winner in the men’s category was the Lithuanian runner Ignas Brasevicius who completed the event in 2:16:27. The 38-year-old has previously competed as a men’s marathon runner in the 2017 World Championships in Athletics and came in a minute ahead of second placed Kieran Walker.

Britain’s Naomi Mitchell came in first in the women’s race with a time of 2:31:27, over five minutes ahead of second place Malin Starfelt who finished with a time of 2:36:44.

This weekend, the attention will turn to England’s capital as runners from around the world bid to cross the finishing line down The Mall. British fans will be cheering on for Sir Mo Farah, who has announced that this will be his last London Marathon, as well as hoping to see Scotland’s Eilish McColgan who is this year’s favourite to win the women’s elite race.

It remains to be seen whether the Commonwealth Gold Medallist will be able to compete due to an injury, but while we await in anticipation, here is all you need to know about how to apply for next year’s friendlist major marathon in Manchester...

Manchester Marathon runners pass The Town Hall

When is Manchester Marathon 2024?

The event will take place on Sunday 14 April 2024, just two weeks before the London event takes place.

How to enter Manchester Marathon 2024

There are several options when applying to take part in the Manchester event:

Individual Entry - £65 : Those who are successful are guaranteed a place on the start line plus a personalised running bib; predicted location tracking on the event day and finish line rewards. Those who have previously participated can apply for the Loyalty Offer which is £55.

: Those who are successful are guaranteed a place on the start line plus a personalised running bib; predicted location tracking on the event day and finish line rewards. Those who have previously participated can apply for the Loyalty Offer which is £55. First Timer Package - £85: These includes the same as the above option as well as a 2024 Training T-shirt as well as a personalised medal insert.

These includes the same as the above option as well as a 2024 Training T-shirt as well as a personalised medal insert. Two Person Entry - £115: You can apply to enter two people into the 2024 event at the same time to get a discount. You must register both hopeful participants in one to get the offer. (Not a relay entry). The Loyalty Offer is £99.

You can apply to enter two people into the 2024 event at the same time to get a discount. You must register both hopeful participants in one to get the offer. (Not a relay entry). The Loyalty Offer is £99. 2023 Half and 2024 Marathon - £99: Entry to both the 2023 Manchester Half, which takes place on 15 October, and next year’s full marathon. This is not a two person entry. Loyalty Offer is £89.

Entry to both the 2023 Manchester Half, which takes place on 15 October, and next year’s full marathon. This is not a two person entry. Loyalty Offer is £89. Two Person Relay - £89: A team of two can sign up with each covering roughly half of the course as well as receiving 2024 finisher t-shirts and medals.

A team of two can sign up with each covering roughly half of the course as well as receiving 2024 finisher t-shirts and medals. Four Person Relay - £99: A team of four will cover roughly a quarter of the course (each around 10k-11k each) and all will receive 2024 finisher t-shirts and medals.

When is the London Marathon?

The London event takes place on Sunday 23 April 2023 with the mass race starting at 9.30am. For those unable to attend and spectate, BBC One will have coverage from 8.30am and BBC Two will then take over at 2.15pm.