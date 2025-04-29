Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Preparations are underway for this year’s Isle of Man TT - an historic motorbike race held around the eponymous island.

The TT (Tourist Trophy) is an annual event that sees riders race around the Isle of Man. Known for bring a challenging course, with high speeds combined with undulating roads, it attracts some of the most talented bikers in the world.

Run on a time trial format, the Isle of Man TT has a week of practice and qualifying sessions for riders, followed by another week of racing. The bikes are let off the starting line in 10 second intervals, with thousands of fans flocking to the island to watch riders and their motorbikes in perfect harmony, on the absolute edge of performance.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event - including how to watch it on TV this year.

History of the TT

The TT began in 1907, evolving from a car race initiated in 1904. It was 1905 when motorbikes were initially trialled on the course, followed by a five-lap race that was won by J.S. Campbell - despite a fire breaking out during his pit stop.

Between 1949 and 1976, the Isle of Man TT was even used as part of the FIM Motorcycle Grand Prix World Championship - known known as MotoGP. The likes oif the Sidecar TT, 50cc, 125cc and 250cc TT events also all counted towards the championship standings.

Michael Dunlop currently holds the record for the most TT wins at 29, having taken the record from his uncle Joey, who won the event 26 times.

When is this year’s Isle of Man TT?

This year’s Isle of Man TT follows the tradition of beginning around the May Bank Holiday. The event will follow a similar format to previous years, featuring ten races across various classes, including Superbike, Supersport, Superstock, Supertwin, and Sidecar.

Qualifying will take place from Monday, May 26 to Friday, May 30 - followed by six race days.

Those races will be held on Saturday, May 31; Sunday, June 1; Tuesday, June 3; Wednesday, June 4; Friday, June 6 and Saturday, June 7.

Can I watch the Isle of Man TT on TV?

ITV holds the rights in the UK to cover the Isle of Man TT, with a highlights show usually being broadcast on ITV at 9pm every evening. But there is also a way to watch the event live - although that won’t be done through ITV.

Instead, fans can tune in live by signing up to TT+, which live streams the event for subscribers. No payment is required - you can sign up via email for free. However, paying subscribers get access to added features and the ability to watch more than 100 TT races from years gone by.

Who are the riders to look out for?

Michael Dunlop: With 29 TT wins, Dunlop is the most successful rider in the event's history, surpassing his uncle Joey Dunlop's record in 2024 .​

Peter Hickman: Known for his speed, Hickman holds the current lap record around the course - with a fearless approach to racing.

Davey Todd: Emerging as a strong contender, Todd secured two victories in the 2024 TT, marking him as a rider to watch. in 2025

Ryan and Callum Crowe: This duo has shown impressive performances in the Sidecar category, each achieving two wins last year.