A rogue Netflix account has leaked an upcoming boxing match between Jake Paul and Gervonta “Tank” Davis.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The now-vanished announcement went live on Netflix Turkiye’s account, which has 2.7m followers, and listed November 15 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta as the date and venue.

Fans were quick to grab screenshots before the post disappeared, with the fight expected to be a pay-per-view event broadcast live by the streaming giant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talks of a Paul–Davis exhibition surfaced earlier this year despite the two fighting in different weight classes. Davis, however, was tied up with a bout against Lamont Roach in March.

Their rematch was supposed to happen this month but got postponed, leaving the door open for other matchups.

Speaking at the time, influencer Jake Paul said: “That was on the one-yard line as well but he has to rematch Lamont Roach. He wants to get that back.

“Then we’ll be back in discussions with Mr Gervonta.

“But this is the nature of boxing - you have massive fights on the one-yard line but things just fall through.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, Paul has stayed busy, beating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr by judges’ decision in June. Rumors have also linked him to a shock fight with British heavyweight Anthony Joshua, with promoter Eddie Hearn fueling speculation.

If the Davis bout does land in November, any Joshua matchup would likely be pushed into 2026.

Netflix is no stranger to controversy in boxing. Last year, the streamer’s debut event saw Paul face Mike Tyson, a fight widely criticized despite Paul winning by unanimous decision.

The spectacle drew massive attention, pulling in a reported 108m live viewers.