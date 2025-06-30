Jake Paul wants the "challenge" of fighting Anthony Joshua - and it looks like the boxing battle might become a reality.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer defeated former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr by unanimous decision on Saturday night.

Jake is now looking to face Joshua, a London 2012 gold medallist and the former heavyweight world champion. Speaking at his post-fight press conference, Jake said: "I'm definitely not a heavyweight, but I'm still gonna take the challenge. You look at Deontay Wilder; he was beating these guys weighing 215 pounds, he's like 6ft 6in or something, but anything is possible.

"Anthony Joshua is an insane fight, but I want that challenge."

Jake and Joshua have already discussed the possibility of fighting each other in 2026.

Jake said: "We've been DM-ing back and forth. He wants to make it happen. He called me up and it's looking very likely for next year."

Joshua won gold in the super heavyweight (+91kg) category at the Olympics at the age of just 22 | AFP via Getty Images

Despite this, Chavez Jr has rubbished the idea that Jake could beat Joshua or any other world champion. He said post-fight: "He's strong, a good boxer [for] the first three, four rounds. After that, I felt he was tired. I don't think he's ready for the champions, but he's a good fighter."

Meanwhile, Jake recently hit back at his critics, insisting that he's already fought lots of credible opponents in his boxing career. The 28-year-old star accused his critics of "idiotic low-level thinking".

The former Bizaardvark star - who defeated former world champion Mike Tyson back in November - told Extra: "I love this criticism because it just shows how daft people are. It's like, on one hand they'll call Anderson Silva one of the greatest fighters of all time, and then they'll say these things and completely discredit Anderson Silva, discredit Tyron Woodley, a multiple-time UFC champion. You know, the list goes on and on with prominent names that I've beat.

"Mike Perry, they called the kind of violence, he was in his prime, bare-knuckle God, said he was gonna starch me — knocked him out. It again shows the stupidity of people and that they’ll think one thing going into a fight and then when I prove them wrong, they just fall back on their regular idiotic low-level thinking ways."