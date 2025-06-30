EastEnders fans are being warned that the BBC soap will be bumped from its normal schedule for multiple days

The soap will not be airing as normal on BBC One for the next eight days as the channel switches up its schedule for Wimbledon coverage and other sporting events. Wimbledon 2025 kicked off on Monday, June 30, with back-to-back live coverage being screened across BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

The shake-up in the normal schedule means that EastEnders fans can expect a huge change in the next week or two. The soap will not be airing on BBC One as it normally does, instead airing double bill episodes just two days this week on BBC Two.

EastEnders fans are being warned that the BBC's Wimbledon coverage will see the soap bumped from its normal time slot. | BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The full EastEnders schedule for this week is:

Monday, June 30 - 7pm & 7.30pm on BBC Two

Tuesday, July 1 - 7pm & 7.30pm on BBC Two

Early release episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer on both Monday and Tuesday.

Not only is Wimbledon shaking up the BBC schedule, but coverage of the Women’s UEFA Euro 2025 championship throughout the week is also impacting EastEnders’ normal schedule. Match of the Day will be airing live coverage of the group stages of the tournament on the BBC, starting on Wednesday, July 3 at 7pm.

The tournament will also be covered on ITV. As a result of ITV’s coverage, Emmerdale will air an hour-long episode on Tuesday, July 1, with the soap set to miss out on its usual Wednesday, Thursday and Friday time slot to make way for the match coverage.

Coronation Street will also be bumped from its Friday time slot this week as a result of the switch-up.